For readers unfamiliar with Greece, the scale of economic concentration in and around Athens may come as a surprise.

The wider Attica region, which includes the capital, has long been the country’s political and administrative heart. Increasingly, however, it is also becoming its overwhelmingly dominant economic centre, absorbing population, income, jobs and savings at a pace that far outstrips the rest of the country.

Roughly four out of every ten people in Greece live in Attica, yet the region accounts for close to 60% of all vehicles on Greek roads. Even more striking is the picture in the banking system: more than 55% of the country’s total savings are held in bank accounts located in Attica. These figures point to a classic case of economic overconcentration, where wealth and activity are increasingly clustered in a single metropolitan area, deepening regional imbalances rather than narrowing them.

Housing is where this trend is felt most acutely. Property prices in the Athens metropolitan area are rising faster than in the rest of Greece, with knock-on effects on rents and affordability. According to the residential property price index published by the Bank of Greece, prices in Attica in the third quarter of 2025 stood 14% above their 2007 peak, before the country’s debt crisis. In other major Greek cities, prices have also recovered strongly but remain notably lower, widening the gap between the capital and the rest of the urban landscape.

Daily life in Attica is also shaped by the sheer volume of cars. Greece is expected to set a new record in 2025, with nearly 6.5 million privately owned passenger vehicles in circulation nationwide. More than half of all new vehicle registrations during the first eleven months of the year were in Attica alone. The impact is visible on the ground: heavier congestion, falling average traffic speeds and longer commuting times, particularly on the main arteries leading in and out of the capital.

The banking data further underline how skewed the economic map has become. By mid-2025, Greece had almost 36 million bank accounts with total deposits exceeding €200 billion. Over 14.7 million of those accounts were based in Attica, holding more than €113 billion in deposits. In practical terms, this means that a single region concentrates around 41% of all bank accounts and well over half of total household and business savings.

Employment and income figures tell a similar story. Attica accounts for about 39% of total employment in Greece and generates more than 40% of disposable income. Even more telling is consumption: nearly half of all consumer spending in the country now takes place in the capital region, compared with just over 40% before the financial crisis of the previous decade. This shift highlights how economic recovery and growth have been disproportionately channelled into Athens.

The dominance of the capital is strongest at the top end of the labour market. Data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority show that roughly seven out of ten senior managers, sales directors and software designers and analysts work in Attica. By contrast, the capital’s share of unskilled labour is much smaller, and its presence in agriculture and other primary activities is almost negligible.