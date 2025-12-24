Greece is introducing a new regulatory framework that changes how national domain names ending in .gr and .ελ are registered, monitored and, in some cases, withdrawn.

The new rules were adopted by the country’s telecommunications regulator and formally published in the official government gazette, signalling a stricter and more clearly defined approach to managing Greece’s digital naming system.

The decision revises the existing regulation with the stated aim of reducing abuse, improving legal certainty and strengthening trust in Greek online services. The changes are relevant not only for Greek internet users, but also for foreign companies, organisations and individuals who operate websites targeting the Greek market.

One of the most important elements of the new framework is the clearer definition of who is allowed to register certain types of domain names. In particular, domain names ending in .gov.gr are now reserved exclusively for public-sector bodies. Only state and government institutions such as ministries, public authorities, public-law entities and state-owned enterprises are entitled to use this extension. The measure is designed to prevent confusion and deception, ensuring that websites using a “government” domain genuinely represent official public bodies.

The updated rules also make it easier for authorities to delete domain names that are misused. A domain can be permanently removed if the registration information is false or incomplete, if the name is being used in bad faith, or if it violates the rights of third parties. This includes cases where a domain closely imitates a well-known brand or company name without authorisation. In such situations, the domain may be withdrawn following a complaint or a regulatory investigation.

In addition, the decision establishes a more explicit process for the temporary suspension of domain names. In serious circumstances, such as a court ruling, a prosecutor’s order or a threat to the public interest, a domain can be temporarily disabled. While suspended, the website is inaccessible until the authorities complete their review and decide whether the domain should be restored or permanently deleted.

Data protection is another key aspect of the new framework. The personal details of individual domain holders are not publicly disclosed and are shared only with judicial or prosecutorial authorities, and only for specific legal purposes such as criminal investigations. By contrast, companies and other legal entities are subject to greater transparency, as their registration details may be disclosed upon request.