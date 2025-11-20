Piraeus has unexpectedly emerged as a flashpoint in the sharpening rivalry between the United States and China, after the new U.S. ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, made a series of unusually direct remarks about Chinese investments in the country.

Her early statements—particularly those concerning the port of Piraeus and the role of the Chinese state-owned company Cosco—have stirred tensions in Athens and provoked an immediate response from Beijing. They also exposed the delicate balancing act Greece must perform as it seeks to deepen its strategic relationship with Washington while remaining bound by long-standing international agreements.

Guilfoyle’s suggestion that “there are ways” to bypass the concession agreement granting Cosco its rights at Piraeus was met with surprise, irritation, and in some cases disbelief. The concession, ratified by the Greek Parliament and implemented for years, commits Cosco to specific investment obligations and legally binds the Greek state. Critics in Athens wondered whether the ambassador’s phrasing overlooked the principle of institutional continuity—pacta sunt servanda—and crossed the line of diplomatic decorum.

Cosco, which controls the majority of operations at the Piraeus Port Authority, is contractually obliged to invest €293 million in its first investment phase and an additional €56 million in the second. Roughly €175 million has been implemented so far, including injections of capital at the height of Greece’s fiscal crisis, when the port desperately needed funds to remain operational. Beijing routinely points to these investments as proof that its presence in Piraeus was a “lifeline” for the Greek economy, reviving the port and creating thousands of jobs.

The Chinese embassy reacted swiftly and sharply to Guilfoyle’s comments. In an unusually stern statement, it denounced the ambassador’s remarks as “groundless attacks” and “malicious slander” against Sino-Greek cooperation, accusing Washington of clinging to a “Cold War mentality.” The suggestion that Greece should effectively “sell the port,” the embassy argued, amounted to “serious interference in the country’s internal affairs.” It urged the ambassador to “seriously reflect” on her interventions.

Faced with this escalating dispute, Greece’s Foreign Ministry moved to calm the situation, stressing that Athens respects the agreements it has signed and has no intention of overturning the Cosco concession. Diplomatic sources noted that the original deal was struck during a financial emergency, when no competing offer existed, and emphasized that while Greece remains open to new investments, its existing contractual commitments are not up for negotiation.

Washington’s ambitions, however, extend beyond Piraeus. The U.S. is attempting to carve out a role in Greece’s broader port policy through plans to develop a new port in Elefsina. Guilfoyle met earlier this week with Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos to discuss how ONEX—the company managing the Elefsina Shipyards and backed by a $125 million loan from the U.S. Development Finance Corporation—could expand beyond shipbuilding into commercial, port, energy, logistics, and defense activities. The proposed development includes both the current shipyard facilities and an additional 400,000 square meters adjacent to Elefsina’s central port. Yet significant questions remain about whether these plans are feasible, or whether they are more aspirational than practical.

Any such project must contend with the fragility of the Greek port market, which was exposed in 2024 when Red Sea disruptions and Houthi attacks sharply reduced container activity at Piraeus, depriving the port of substantial revenue. The episode illustrated how vulnerable Greece’s port infrastructure is to global geopolitical shocks—risks that any new Elefsina venture would also have to absorb.

Environmental considerations further complicate the picture. Elefsina is already one of Greece’s most heavily polluted industrial regions, with long-standing problems of air and soil contamination and a strained marine ecosystem. A large, multi-purpose port combining commercial and potentially military activity could intensify pressures on an already burdened environment.

Amid competing geopolitical agendas and domestic constraints, the central question is how much of what is being proposed can realistically be delivered. The notion that Elefsina could quickly develop into a strategic counterweight to Piraeus is far from certain. Indeed, the narrative promoted by Guilfoyle—framing Elefsina as an “anti-Piraeus”—seems driven more by diplomatic messaging and geopolitical positioning than by the actual potential of Greece’s port market. The tone of her interventions has inevitably drawn comparisons to Trump-era rhetoric, where symbolic gestures often overshadowed practical feasibility.