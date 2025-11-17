A new ministerial decision published in Greece’s Government Gazette lays out the rules for granting residence permits to non-EU nationals who hold positions in companies operating within the country.

The measure, which implements Article 98 of Greece’s Migration Code (Law 5038/2023), covers executives of Greek firms, branches of foreign companies, and investors who participate in Greek enterprises.

According to the decision, non-EU nationals may obtain a five-year residence permit if they hold at least a 33 percent stake in a Greek company with paid-in capital of €500,000, or if they own securities of equivalent value in publicly listed companies. Residence permits may also be issued to board members, managers and legal representatives of companies with a turnover or asset value of at least €4 million, provided they do not receive compensation for the role in question.

The decision also specifies in detail the documentation required for permit applicants. This includes proof of capital participation, certificates from Greece’s business registry, financial statements and documents verifying legal representation. All materials must be up-to-date and resubmitted if they expire before authorities examine the application.

A key element of the new rules is the monitoring of investment retention. Greece’s Directorate of Foreign Direct Investment, part of the Ministry of Development, will track any changes in share ownership or in the corporate positions held by applicants. Such changes must be reported within one month, and failure to do so may result in the revocation of the residence permit.