Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest energy company, is set to publish its nine-month financial results tomorrow, November 18, 2025.

Yet market attention is already shifting toward the company’s Capital Markets Day in London on November 19, where analysts and investors are expected to focus on PPC’s medium-term strategy and investment outlook. During the event, CEO Georgios Stassis will present a detailed review of the company’s financial performance as well as an updated Strategic Plan for 2026–2028—a roadmap considered pivotal for PPC’s next stage of transformation.

A central question for analysts is the pace at which PPC is delivering its renewables investment program and whether the target of reaching 11.8 GW of installed capacity by 2027 remains within reach. They will also examine the development of the company’s project pipeline not only in Greece but across key expansion markets including Romania, Italy, and Bulgaria. Attention is likely to focus on the company’s planned technology mix through 2028, the resilience of capital returns amid heightened energy-price volatility, and the timetable for the complete retirement of lignite-fired generation.

Analysts will look closely at the growing role of flexible generation assets, which now account for more than half of PPC’s output, and at the company’s strategy for revenue stabilization in a market increasingly shaped by renewable-energy penetration and wholesale-price volatility. They are also expected to seek clarity on PPC’s multi-year grid investment program for 2026–2028, regulatory returns in Greece and Romania, and the rollout of smart meters, including the expected benefit from reduced network losses. A further point of interest will be how these investments support the grid’s ability to accommodate new renewable projects.

PPC’s push into telecommunications is set to be another key topic. Investors are expected to request details on how the company plans to value its fiber-to-the-home network as an independent growth pillar, what levels of market penetration and revenue expansion it anticipates through 2028, and how the telecom business will contribute to EBITDA. This also includes the broader retail ecosystem—from the recently acquired Kotsovolos appliance chain to value-added services and electric-mobility solutions. A major question will be whether PPC’s telecom operations could evolve into a regulated-return asset or emerge as a fast-growing competitive business.

In terms of financial strategy, the London presentation is expected to provide more precise guidance on capital expenditures for 2026–2028 and to assess PPC’s ability to maintain its leverage within targeted levels. Investors will be looking for indications on the potential timing of a credit-rating upgrade, as well as how the company plans to balance an ambitious investment agenda with a stable dividend policy.

Environmental commitments will also be under scrutiny. Analysts are expected to ask for updates on PPC’s progress toward reducing CO₂-emissions intensity by 2028, its timeline for adopting Science-Based Targets, and the company’s initiatives concerning biodiversity protection and social impact in regions hosting new renewable-energy projects.