This year’s Athens Authentic Marathon, which drew 72,800 participants across all events, stands out as a major economic driver for the city.

International research on marathons and similar mass-participation sports events shows that their impact unfolds on several levels and extends far beyond the race weekend.

The most immediate effects come from participant spending. Runners who travel for a marathon typically spend on accommodation, food, local transport, shopping, and a range of services connected to their visit. Data from comparable European and global events place average daily spending between €40 and €90 per person, with visitors staying for roughly one and a half to two nights. When applied to the scale of this year’s turnout in Athens, these figures translate into a notable increase in local demand, providing a tangible boost to hotels, restaurants, and retail businesses across the metropolitan area.

The impact, however, does not end there. Mass-participation sporting events also shape a city’s tourism profile by increasing its visibility and drawing repeat visitors. A marathon that is firmly established as an annual event tends to create a recurring flow of travelers, many of whom return outside the event period. Studies show that a positive race experience raises the likelihood of future visits and strengthens overall perceptions of the destination. These impressions spread organically, through personal networks and digital media, creating an additional layer of long-term tourism value.

There is also a broader, symbolic dimension. International research highlights that large-scale sporting events can enhance a city’s reputational capital. Successfully hosting an event of this magnitude signals organizational competence and urban vibrancy. The global exposure generated by a high-participation marathon helps shape a favorable international image, influencing not only tourism but potentially interest in products, services, and even future investment linked to the city.

In essence, this year’s Athens Authentic Marathon is set to deliver meaningful economic benefits. Its scale brings substantial direct revenue from visitor spending, while the visibility and positive associations it generates are likely to produce longer-term gains for the city’s tourism sector and overall global profile.