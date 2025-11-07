The statement was released following the 3+1 Energy Ministerial, bringing together officials from the United States, the Republic of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel.

The joint communiqué issued after the meeting of the four Energy Ministers participating in the “3+1” format—Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the United States— on Thursday, contains an indirect yet unmistakable reference to the planned Greece–Cyprus electricity interconnector.

In language widely interpreted as pointing to that project, the communiqué states that the ministers “reaffirmed their support for broader regional connectivity initiatives, both those already underway and those expected in the future, within the framework of the India–Middle East–Europe Corridor; for the development of the energy sector; and for cooperation aimed at protecting critical energy infrastructure.”

The statement was released following the 3+1 Energy Ministerial, bringing together officials from the United States, the Republic of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel. According to the full text, the ministers met to underscore their shared commitment to enhancing energy security and deepening cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean. They highlighted the role of the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center as a key contributor to regional stability and resilience.

The communiqué reiterates their backing for major cross-border infrastructure that can strengthen regional energy interconnection. It also emphasizes the goal of diversifying energy sources in order to reduce dependence on malign actors, while enhancing ties among like-minded regional partners. The ministers condemned Russia’s efforts to evade oil sanctions and finance its continued war against Ukraine.

Finally, the ministers reaffirmed their intent to cooperate on Europe–Israel energy infrastructure projects and announced plans to reconvene in Washington, D.C., in the second quarter of 2026 to continue advancing collaboration under the 3+1 Eastern Mediterranean Energy Dialogue.