e-Katanalotis will evolve from being simply a price-comparison service into a broader digital hub for consumer information and support.

The Greek government is preparing a major upgrade to its e-Katanalotis platform, introducing artificial intelligence and a series of new features designed to improve the tool’s usefulness for consumers. The Ministry of Development has invited Niobium Labs, the company that originally built the platform, to submit a proposal for the new phase of development.

With this overhaul, e-Katanalotis will evolve from being simply a price-comparison service into a broader digital hub for consumer information and support. The upgraded platform is expected to become more modern, intuitive, and interactive, offering users real-time, reliable, and personalized information on products, discounts, and government initiatives relating to consumer protection and market transparency.

A central component of the upgrade is the introduction of a structured communication strategy. For the first time, users will receive timely notifications based on a quarterly communication plan. These updates will highlight themed market initiatives—such as seasonal and holiday shopping “baskets” for school supplies or festive goods—as well as major retail events like Black Friday and Christmas sales periods.

The ministry plans to enhance how information is displayed, utilizing more banners and push notifications so users receive key updates without delay. A content-management system will support faster updates, and new monitoring tools will allow the government to track engagement and refine its communication strategy over time.

The initiative will also include rigorous updating of market data, including barcodes and store location maps, to ensure accurate price comparisons and reliable consumer information.

Perhaps the most notable addition is the introduction of an AI-powered digital assistant. This tool will allow users to ask questions in natural language and receive immediate answers on product offers, consumer rights, and available app features. It will guide them through the platform, aiming to create a smoother, more effective experience and help consumers make informed decisions quickly and easily.