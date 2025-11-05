Technologically, Skywave intends to concentrate on artificial-intelligence methods for detecting jamming threats against unmanned aircraft systems.

The EFA Group, led by Greek entrepreneur Christian Chatziminas, has established a new company called Skywave SA, expanding its footprint into the field of advanced telecommunications and communication technologies. The venture brings together Cyprus-based EFA Holdings PLC, which holds a 60% stake after contributing €15,000, and Sweden’s Wireless P2P Technologies AB, headed by Iurii Voitenko, which invested €10,000 for the remaining 40%.

Although Skywave’s core focus is research in next-generation communication technologies, its founding charter outlines a broad and ambitious scope. The company will be able to manufacture telecom equipment, develop and operate communication networks, commercialize telecommunications systems and accessories, and even provide mobile services and private wireless networks. The stated goal is to research, design, develop, and commercialize advanced communication systems, with plans that allow for the creation of subsidiaries in Greece and abroad, as well as participation in acquisitions and joint ventures in related technology sectors.

Technologically, Skywave intends to concentrate on artificial-intelligence methods for detecting jamming threats against unmanned aircraft systems. It will build on a cognitive-radio platform based on Software-Defined Radio technology supplied by its Swedish partner, Wireless P2P Technologies.

An interesting feature of the company’s formation documents is the inclusion of strict share-transfer rules. These include rights of first refusal, drag-along rights, and tag-along rights between the two shareholders—measures that indicate a deliberate effort to maintain a stable ownership structure during the company’s formative years and protect the strategic interests of the founding partners.