Under the terms of the sale agreement, Eurobank would have been liable for the amount if the ruling became final.

After seven years of uncertainty, Eurobank has put an end to a long-running dispute linked to the 2018 sale of Bancpost SA to Romania’s Banca Transilvania. Not long after the deal closed, Romanian tax authorities issued a ruling against Bancpost, imposing an additional €29 million in taxes. Under the terms of the sale agreement, Eurobank would have been liable for the amount if the ruling became final.

Eurobank and Banca Transilvania, as Bancpost’s legal successor, challenged the assessment in Romanian courts, maintaining that the tax findings were flawed. The case reached its conclusion on October 16, 2025, when Romania’s Supreme Court disclosed that it had largely accepted Eurobank’s arguments and ruled in the bank’s favor on most of the contested issues.

Eurobank had already booked a €29 million provision, and it has now begun evaluating the financial impact of the decision with the assistance of legal advisers. The ruling is expected to improve the bank’s results.

The judgment marks a significant legal victory for Eurobank, closing a complicated chapter that dates back to 2018. It is seen internally as a notable success for Eurobank’s chief executive, Fokion Karavias, as well as for Banca Transilvania’s CEO, Ömer Tetik.