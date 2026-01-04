According to research by Found.ation, investors based in the United States accounted for the largest share of funding, contributing 33% of total capital deployed in Greek startups.

In 2025, Greece’s startup ecosystem continued to attract growing international attention, with more than 90 Greek-founded startups raising capital from over 143 investors from around the world. The figures point to a market that, while relatively small, is increasingly integrated into global investment flows.

According to research by Found.ation, investors based in the United States accounted for the largest share of funding, contributing 33% of total capital deployed in Greek startups. Domestic investors followed with 27%, while European investors represented 26%. A further 8% of funding originated from the United Kingdom, with the remaining 6% coming from the Middle East and other regions.

Most foreign capital flowing into Greek startups—those headquartered in Greece or maintaining a significant operational presence in the country—came from venture capital funds, while roughly one third was provided by angel investors. In some cases, Greek startups attracted interest from corporate investors associated with the so-called “Magnificent 7,” the group of leading US technology companies.

In total, Greek startups raised more than €732 million during the year, a figure that includes debt financing as part of funding rounds and represents a 35% increase compared with 2024. At the same time, equity-only capital increases declined, falling to €344 million from €544.8 million a year earlier. The market for major exits has remained subdued in recent years, with few large acquisitions, although investors suggest this trend could reverse in the near term.

Looking ahead, sentiment among investors remains largely optimistic. Nearly eight in ten expect the investment climate to improve, with 26% predicting a stronger environment in 2026 compared with 2025 and 53% anticipating a modest improvement year on year. Around 10.5% believe conditions will remain unchanged, while a similar proportion foresee a slightly weaker outlook for investment opportunities.