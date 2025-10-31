The European Banking Authority (EBA) has released its long-anticipated guidance to the European Commission on the design and powers of the new European Anti–Money Laundering Authority (AMLA).

The extensive report, shaped through consultations with over 600 stakeholders and 60 national regulators, marks a decisive step toward building a unified EU-wide regime to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. With AMLA set to be headquartered in Frankfurt and assuming direct supervisory authority over selected high-risk financial institutions, the blueprint signals a major shift in how financial crime will be policed across the European Union.

Central to the EBA’s recommendations is the introduction of a single, harmonized system for assessing the money-laundering risk of supervised entities. Banks and financial institutions will be evaluated based on inherent, residual, and overall risk using common criteria applicable in all EU member states. This approach aims to eliminate national discrepancies in supervision and create a level playing field across the bloc.

The EBA has also proposed specific thresholds to determine which institutions will fall under AMLA’s direct oversight. Financial groups operating in at least six EU countries, and managing either more than 20,000 clients or transactions exceeding €50 million in each jurisdiction, will be subject to supervision at the European level. This structure reflects the EU’s ambition to tighten scrutiny over cross-border banking groups and other entities with complex international footprints.

For the private sector, including banks, payment service providers, insurers, and real estate firms, the new rules will impose stricter customer due-diligence requirements. Institutions will be expected to verify customer data using reliable sources and apply enhanced due-diligence measures where risks are heightened. This shift is likely to accelerate investment in compliance technologies and data-management systems across Europe, as firms prepare for a more demanding supervisory environment.

The EBA also calls for a harmonized sanctions regime, introducing four tiers of violations with mandatory financial penalties for the most serious offences. This framework is designed to ensure consistent enforcement across member states, addressing longstanding concerns about uneven application of anti-money-laundering rules in different jurisdictions.

In addition, the authority emphasizes the importance of secure information-sharing within financial groups, particularly those with subsidiaries in multiple countries, to better detect suspicious activity while respecting data-protection standards.

The full implementation of the new regulatory architecture is expected by July 2027, with a five-year transition allowing institutions to adapt. Once operational, AMLA is projected to directly supervise between 40 and 50 major financial groups across the EU.