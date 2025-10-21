The ministry also addressed claims that the new Code forbids keeping shopping bags inside the cabin.

Greece’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has stepped in to clarify what the country’s new Highway Code actually says, following a wave of reports claiming that drivers could now face fines for everyday habits such as drinking coffee, wearing a heavy jacket, or leaving supermarket bags on car seats.

According to the ministry, none of these activities are prohibited under the revised Code. Drivers are free to wear a thick coat or consume coffee and water while behind the wheel, provided that they maintain full freedom of movement and control of the vehicle at all times. This rule, the ministry noted, is not new — it has existed for years and is intended solely to ensure safe driving, not to restrict comfort or routine behavior.

The ministry also addressed claims that the new Code forbids keeping shopping bags inside the cabin. It clarified that no such rule exists. The only relevant requirement is that any items or cargo inside the vehicle must be safely secured so that they do not obstruct visibility, interfere with driving, or pose a risk to passengers or other road users.

Officials added that, while it is advisable to place shopping bags in the trunk when possible, doing otherwise does not constitute a violation.