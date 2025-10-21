Greece’s economy continued to recover in 2023, recording an increase in per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 26,400 purchasing power standards (PPS), according to newly released data from Eurostat.

Despite this steady improvement, the country still lags well behind the European Union average of 38,100 PPS, and the gap with the continent’s wealthiest economies remains substantial. Luxembourg once again topped the European rankings with an impressive 93,600 PPS, confirming its position as the EU’s richest member state.

At the top of the regional rankings were two Irish regions, Dublin and South-West Ireland, with 139,500 and 137,300 PPS respectively. Their exceptional performance is largely due to the concentration of multinational technology and pharmaceutical giants that have chosen Ireland as a base, attracted by the country’s favorable tax environment. In third place came Wolfsburg, Germany, home to Volkswagen, with 136,500 PPS, followed by the Paris region, which recorded 126,900 PPS.

At the other end of the spectrum, several regions continue to struggle to raise living standards. Mayotte, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, posted just 10,500 PPS, while the Bulgarian regions of Haskovo and Silistra registered 11,000 and 11,100 PPS respectively. A number of regions in Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary also reported per capita GDP figures below 15,000 PPS, highlighting the persistent economic disparities that divide Europe.

Greece, though still below the European average, demonstrated gradual progress. Its per capita GDP increased from 24,100 PPS in 2022 to 26,400 PPS in 2023, reflecting a slow but steady upward trajectory. The improvement has been driven by a strong rebound in tourism, rising exports, and investment activity supported by European Union recovery funds. Nonetheless, the country remains below the EU average.

Within Greece, the Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, remains the nation’s economic center, with 36,700 PPS. The Central Athens district in particular stands out with 47,400 PPS, underscoring its role as the country’s financial and business hub. Among the island regions, the South Aegean led with 26,600 PPS, ahead of Crete (22,500 PPS) and the Ionian Islands (23,300 PPS), thanks largely to a record-breaking tourism season.

In contrast, northern regions remain economically weaker, with Eastern Macedonia and Thrace at 17,100 PPS and Epirus at 17,000 PPS. The country’s poorest area, Evrytania, recorded just 14,000 PPS, marking the lowest performance nationwide.