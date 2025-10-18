Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Central Greece, Western Greece, the Peloponnese, and the Northern Aegean — are shown in the darkest shade of blue on Eurostat’s map, highlighting the country’s deep regional divide

Greece continues to face one of the highest rates of poverty and social exclusion in the European Union, according to Eurostat’s latest 2024 data. The figures reveal that five Greek regions are among the 25 EU areas where more than one-third of the population — at least 33% — is at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

These regions — Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Central Greece, Western Greece, the Peloponnese, and the Northern Aegean — are shown in the darkest shade of blue on Eurostat’s map, highlighting the country’s deep regional divide. Economic growth in these areas remains fragile, job opportunities are scarce, and social infrastructure is often inadequate, leaving many residents vulnerable and excluded from the benefits of recovery.

In contrast, Greece’s urban and tourism-driven regions, such as Attica and the South Aegean, appear more resilient. Concentrated economic activity and greater access to services help reduce the overall poverty risk. Yet even in these more prosperous areas, inequality remains pronounced: energy poverty, youth unemployment, and the struggle to meet basic needs persist at high levels, particularly among lower-income households.

Overall, Greece remains well above the EU average of 21% of the population at risk of poverty or social exclusion. The data underscore that social cohesion continues to be one of the country’s most pressing challenges. Despite signs of economic recovery in recent years, persistent wage disparities, the high cost of living, and limited social safety nets continue to push thousands of households to the margins of Greek society.