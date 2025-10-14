A new nationwide Opinion Poll survey presented on Greek broadcaster Action 24 on Monday shows that public confidence in both the government and opposition parties continues to erode, painting a picture of political fatigue across Greece.

According to the poll, 70.7 percent of respondents view Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s government negatively, while only 27.5 percent express a positive or somewhat positive opinion. The rest are undecided.

Despite the criticism, the ruling New Democracy (ND) party remains ahead in voting intention with 24.3 percent, followed by PASOK at 11.1 percent. The nationalist Greek Solution party ranks third with 8.9 percent, narrowly edging out Course of Freedom, led by Zoe Konstantopoulou, which holds 8.8 percent. The Communist Party (KKE) stands at 6.1 percent, while SYRIZA—once the dominant left-wing force under former prime minister Alexis Tsipras—has fallen to just 3.6 percent, the same share as the newly formed Voice of Logic movement.

Smaller parties such as MeRA25, Democracy Movement, Niki, and New Left gather between 1 and 3 percent each. When voter certainty is factored in, New Democracy’s support rises to about 30 percent, with PASOK at 13.8 percent, Greek Solution at 11.1 percent, and Course of Freedom at 10.9 percent.

Asked which party performs best in opposition, nearly half of respondents (45.1 percent) said “none”, signaling a widespread sense of disillusionment. Course of Freedom was the top actual choice, with 13 percent, followed by Greek Solution and PASOK at 11.4 percent each. SYRIZA, once Greece’s main opposition party, trails badly at just 4.3 percent.

The survey also gauged public sentiment toward Alexis Tsipras’s new political party, which remains largely unpopular: 69.5 percent said they could never vote for it, while only 17.5 percent were open to the idea, and 8.6 percent said they would definitely support it. Compared to September 2025, the share of definite supporters has slightly increased, but so has the proportion of those firmly rejecting the party.

When asked who would make the best prime minister, respondents once again placed “none” at the top with 31.3 percent, ahead of Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 28.1 percent. Zoe Konstantopoulou follows at 7.9 percent, just above PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis at 7.8 percent and Greek Solution’s Kyriakos Velopoulos at 7.5 percent.

Beyond politics, the poll highlights economic anxiety as the dominant concern in Greek society. More than half of respondents (55.5 percent) identified inflation and the cost of living as the most pressing issue, followed by the broader economy (25.6 percent), justice and the rule of law (16.1 percent), and corruption (15.9 percent). Concerns about public healthcare, national security, energy prices, and education also feature prominently.