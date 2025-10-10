Property prices in Greece continued their upward trajectory in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest Spitogatos Property Index.

The data show a strong rise in both asking prices for home sales and rents, reflecting ongoing demand in major cities and popular tourist destinations across the country.

Compared to the same period last year, the average asking price for residential properties increased by 10 percent, while quarter-on-quarter growth reached 1.6 percent. Rental prices also climbed by 7.2 percent year-on-year, maintaining a stable pace from the previous quarter.

The southern suburbs of Athens remain the most expensive area in Greece to buy a home, with an average asking price of €4,091 per square meter. They are followed by the Cyclades islands, the northern suburbs of Athens, the island of Lefkada, and the regional unit of Chania in Crete — all areas that continue to attract high-end tourism and investment activity. At the other end of the market, the most affordable locations for buyers include Kastoria, Kozani, Florina, Kilkis, and Karditsa, where prices start at around €550 per square meter.

In the rental market, the southern suburbs once again top the list, with an average asking price of €13.1 per square meter. The Cyclades, northern suburbs, central Athens, and Piraeus follow closely behind. By contrast, the most affordable rental areas are found in the wider Thessaloniki region, as well as in Pella, Kilkis, Imathia, and Grevena, where rents range between €4 and €5 per square meter.

In the wider Attica region, which includes the capital, sales prices rose by 8.8 percent and rents by 4.8 percent compared to last year. Vouliagmeni remains the most expensive neighborhood to buy a property, with an average asking price of €7,586 per square meter, followed by Voula, Glyfada, Elliniko, and Kolonaki–Lycabettus. For rentals, Vouliagmeni also leads, averaging €20.2 per square meter, with Kolonaki, Voula, Filothei, and Palaio Psychiko not far behind.

More affordable areas for homebuyers in Attica include Agia Varvara, Varnavas, Acharnes, and Patissia, where prices range between €1,400 and €1,800 per square meter. For those renting, lower prices can be found in Stamata, Kamatero, Agios Stefanos, Peania, and Ilion, where the average rate is around €7 per square meter.

The steepest increases in sale prices within Attica were recorded in central Athens, which saw a jump of 27.4 percent over the year, followed by Drapetsona at 26.3 percent, the Neo Faliro–Moschato–Tavros area at 26.1 percent, and Peristeri at 22 percent. In the rental market, the sharpest rises occurred in the districts of Gazi–Metaxourgio–Votanikos (up 18.8 percent), Petroupoli (17.6 percent), and Filothei (15.3 percent).

In Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, asking prices for property sales rose by 11 percent and rents by 7.7 percent year-on-year. Kalamaria recorded the highest sale prices at €3,059 per square meter, followed by the city center and Pylaia. The city center also remains the most expensive area for renters, at €11.5 per square meter, while the most affordable locations include Mygdonia, Chortiatis, and Mikra, where rents average around €5 per square meter.