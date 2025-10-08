Antigoni Loudiadis — or Addy, as she is known among friends and colleagues — is a name that may mean little to most Greeks, yet she has played a crucial role in shaping a defining chapter of the country’s modern financial history.

For more than two decades, she has been one of the most influential figures in London’s financial world, leaving a lasting imprint on the City.

From 1994 to 2007, Loudiadis was a partner at Goldman Sachs and co-head of the bank’s European Investment Banking Division. There, she handled some of the firm’s most complex transactions and helped drive Goldman’s expansion into European markets. In 2007, in partnership with Goldman Sachs, she co-founded Rothesay Life, a company specializing in pension insurance and asset management. As its chief executive until 2022, she turned Rothesay into one of the United Kingdom’s largest insurance groups, with assets under management now exceeding £69 billion.

But Loudiadis’s name is most often associated with one of the most controversial financial arrangements in Greece’s recent history — the currency swap deal between the Greek government and Goldman Sachs in the early 2000s. At that time, Greece was eager to qualify for entry into the eurozone, but its public debt and deficit figures failed to meet the Maastricht Treaty’s fiscal criteria. Goldman Sachs, led on the deal by Loudiadis, engineered a complex currency swap that allowed Greece to convert part of its debt from dollars and yen into euros. The transaction effectively gave the government room to present more favorable financial indicators and meet the requirements for eurozone entry.

The price, however, was steep. The deal concealed a loan of about €2.8 billion, which later grew to more than €5 billion as the terms of repayment became increasingly burdensome. While Goldman Sachs reportedly earned around $300 million in fees, Greece was left with hidden debt that would resurface years later, as the country’s financial crisis exploded.

As the architect of the transaction, Loudiadis became a lightning rod for debate. To some, she was a brilliant technocrat who gave Greece the breathing space it needed to join the euro. To others, she was the embodiment of financial manipulation — the “banker of the devil” who helped disguise the true extent of Greece’s debt through creative accounting. In reality, Goldman Sachs, through Loudiadis and her team, offered the government of Kostas Simitis a convenient and costly way to polish its fiscal image — a solution that worked politically, if not economically.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Over time, the deal took on an even more complicated life of its own. The 2001 swap was initially meant to ease Greece’s debt figures, but unfavorable market movements soon caused its value to balloon. The agreement was restructured in 2005 and extended to 2037. In 2008, Goldman Sachs transferred the deal to the National Bank of Greece through a special vehicle named Titlos Plc, a complex and high-risk instrument.

By 2019, the Greek Public Debt Management Agency and the National Bank of Greece moved to unwind the swap. The deal, then valued at €4.03 billion, was terminated in exchange for three new government bonds totaling €3.31 billion — a move that reduced Greece’s public debt by €724 million. The National Bank of Greece, meanwhile, benefited from annual interest income of around €110 million and was freed from the costly hedging obligations associated with the Titlos structure.

Thus ended, two decades later, a financial arrangement that began as a tool of “creative accounting” and concluded as a technical necessity — a story that remains a cautionary example of how ignorance, or perhaps willful blindness, can come at an enormous cost.

Today, Antigoni Loudiadis lives a quieter life, though she has not fully stepped away from business. Now retired from banking and serving as a trustee of the Rothesay Foundation, she recently established a new company in Greece — Victoria Real Properties Single-Member IKE — with a share capital of €100,000, wholly owned by her. The company will operate in the real estate sector, focusing on the leasing, management, and development of properties, as well as the operation of hotels and vacation rentals through both traditional and digital platforms. The firm’s management has been entrusted to Spanish executive Gonzalo Enrique Chocano Penny.

Two decades after her name first entered Greece’s financial lexicon through one of its most controversial episodes, Loudiadis has quietly reappeared — not as a banker moving billions through complex derivatives, but as a businesswoman returning to her roots. Whether history will remember her as a visionary or as a symbol of financial excess remains -much like the swaps she once designed- a matter of perspective — but for many Greeks, that perspective was written not in balance sheets, but in years of austerity, lost wealth, and a debt that still echoes through generations.