The Hellenic Competition Commission is expected to issue its final decision in early January 2026 regarding the second phase of its investigation into the merger between Allwyn and Logflex MT Holding Ltd, the parent company of Novibet.

The case, which has attracted significant attention across Europe’s online gaming sector, concerns Allwyn’s proposed acquisition of exclusive control over Logflex and is now at the final stage of assessing its potential impact on market competition.

According to the Commission’s preliminary findings, the transaction raises serious concerns about its compatibility with competition law in the Greek gambling market. Regulators fear that the merger could significantly strengthen Allwyn’s already dominant position. Through its stake in OPAP, Allwyn currently controls major platforms such as Pamestoixima and Stoiximan. With the possible addition of Novibet, the merged entity would become a powerful force in online betting and casino operations, holding, according to the Commission’s estimates, more than 70 percent of the market in both segments.

Allwyn and Logflex now have 90 days to propose remedies aimed at addressing the Commission’s concerns. Sources close to the companies describe the in-depth investigation as entirely expected and a standard procedure under Greek and EU competition law for transactions that could materially affect market share. Over the coming months, the companies are expected to negotiate potential corrective measures—known as “remedies”—that could mitigate the risk of market distortion. These might include commitments ensuring the independence of specific business units or functions.

Industry observers note that the proposed merger is taking place within a rapidly expanding and increasingly competitive market. Recent data show that in 2024, the Greek gambling industry’s total gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached €2.87 billion, while the illegal market remains substantial, with approximately €1.67 billion circulating through unlicensed operators. Supporters of the transaction argue that rather than creating monopoly conditions, the merger could help strengthen transparency and promote a more regulated, lawful gaming environment in Greece.