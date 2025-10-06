Greek taxpayers are increasingly choosing to transfer property while still alive rather than passing it on through inheritance, according to new data from the country’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

The latest report, covering January to July 2025, shows that revenue from capital taxes rose by nearly 11% year-on-year, reaching €151.85 million compared to €136.96 million during the same period in 2024.

The surge is driven primarily by a dramatic increase in donations and parental property transfers, which more than doubled over the past year. Revenues from these transactions climbed to €72.4 million—up more than 120% from €32.8 million in 2024. In contrast, inheritance tax receipts dropped sharply by about 26%, falling to €77.3 million from €104.1 million the previous year.

According to the AADE, this shift reflects a broader trend among Greeks to formalize the transfer of wealth and real estate during their lifetimes. Stable property valuations and the maintenance of a generous tax-free threshold of €800,000 per child have made lifetime transfers especially attractive. The booming real estate market, particularly in Athens and other major cities, has further boosted transaction volumes and government tax intake.

Although capital taxes represent only a small share—around 0.4%—of Greece’s total tax revenues, they have performed well above expectations this year, exceeding targets by about 12%. Analysts suggest that if the current pace continues, 2025 could mark the strongest year for such revenues in half a decade.

Recent legal reforms are also influencing this shift. A new law passed in 2025 (Law 5221/2025) moved the responsibility for issuing inheritance certificates from courts to licensed lawyers, significantly streamlining the process. This change has already produced measurable results: by mid-July, lawyers had issued over 5,100 inheritance certificates, clearing backlogs and accelerating property transfers that had been stalled for months or even years.

In the short term, this reform is expected to boost both the number of declarations and tax revenues. Over the longer term, however, experts believe that the simplified process and increased transparency could further encourage Greeks to opt for lifetime transfers, as it reduces bureaucratic uncertainty and clarifies the cost of taxes.