A new opinion poll in Greece points to mounting discontent with both Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government, suggesting that recent efforts to reset the political agenda have fallen flat.

The survey, conducted by the firm ALCO and presented on Greek television, shows Mitsotakis faring even worse than his own administration, with public dissatisfaction at its highest level since the summer.

Fifty-six percent of respondents said they were not at all satisfied with the prime minister’s performance, compared with 53 percent who expressed the same view of the government. Only about one in five respondents voiced strong approval of Mitsotakis, while his government managed to hold on to slightly better, though still deeply negative, numbers.

The data indicate that the policy pledges Mitsotakis made earlier this month at the Thessaloniki International Fair—the country’s annual stage for major political and economic announcements—did little to improve perceptions. Roughly a third of those polled said their opinion of the government remained just as poor after the announcements, while nearly as many said it had worsened. Barely five percent said their view had improved.

Doubts also persist about whether the measures unveiled in Thessaloniki will have a tangible impact. More than half of respondents said they expected no personal benefit from them, and only a fraction said they anticipated meaningful gains. A striking seventy percent argued that they would have benefited more from cuts to value-added tax or excise duties than from the government’s chosen path of reducing income tax rates.

Frustration is not confined to Mitsotakis himself. Asked to identify the most successful minister in the cabinet, nearly two-thirds of respondents chose “none”—an increase of eleven points since June. Among those who did give an answer, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias emerged as the most favored, followed at a distance by Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis. Among supporters of Mitsotakis’ ruling New Democracy party, Dendias’ popularity was far higher, with more than half of them naming him as the standout figure.