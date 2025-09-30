Public opinion in Greece is turning sharply against the government, according to a new Alco poll for Alpha TV released on Monday.

The survey found that 54 percent of respondents believe no officials will face consequences in the OPEKEPE case—the Hellenic Payment and Control Agency for Guidance and Guarantee Community Aid, which manages European agricultural subsidies in Greece—while nearly three-quarters (74 percent) describe the government’s handling of the matter as a “cover-up.” Broader perceptions are equally negative: 70 percent associate the administration with corruption and 69 percent with ineffectiveness.

When it comes to policy, the government fares no better. Seventy-one percent of respondents say its management of migration is ineffective, while 62 percent believe it fails to adequately defend Greece’s national interests.

Despite the criticism, the governing New Democracy party remains ahead in voting intentions, though its support has slipped slightly to 24 percent from 25 percent in the previous poll. PASOK, the center-left party, has edged upward to 11.5 percent, while the nationalist Greek Solution has gained ground, rising to 9.3 percent from 7.9 percent in June. Both the Communist Party of Greece and the left-wing Course of Freedom are polling at 7.1 percent, though the latter has dropped from 9.5 percent as voter flows toward it appear to be slowing, to the benefit of PASOK and the opposition SYRIZA.

SYRIZA itself, still weakened after its defeat in the 2023 elections, shows a modest improvement, climbing to 6.2 percent from 5 percent. Smaller parties remain on the margins: Voice of Logic at 3.6 percent, MeRA25 at 2.5 percent, Niki at 2.1 percent, and the New Left at just 1.3 percent. A significant finding is that nearly one in five voters, or 19 percent, remain undecided, with most leaning toward the political center or center-right.

The poll also tested public reaction to speculation that former prime minister Alexis Tsipras might establish a new political movement. The idea has been met with skepticism: 42 percent view it negatively, 37 percent express indifference, and only 19 percent regard it positively.