The latest round of asset declarations by Greek politicians, published on Monday, once again exposed a recurring pattern: many elected officials continue to carry large, long-standing debts, often with sizeable unpaid balances that in several cases have been refinanced multiple times.

These loans come from a variety of sources—banks, relatives, and businesses. Yet they share a striking commonality: many were taken out a decade or two ago and remain either wholly unpaid or only partially serviced. Some have even disappeared from bank balance sheets altogether, having been transferred to loan-servicing companies.

The persistence of such debts raises uncomfortable questions about transparency and accountability in political financing. Even more troubling, many politicians also declare outstanding credit card obligations, with arrears stretching back years and still unresolved today.

International watchdogs have flagged this issue before. A report by the OECD, Integrity in Political Finance in Greece, notes that large loans can create leeway for inconsistencies in asset declarations or serve to “justify” sums of money that do not align with reported income. Refinancing emerges as a key mechanism: instead of repaying their debts, some members of parliament repeatedly roll them into new loans, allowing the obligations to remain technically “legitimate” on paper while effectively concealing funds that might otherwise demand explanation.

The problem is not unique to Greece. A study by the European Parliament, Financing of Political Structures in EU Member States, highlights significant variations in transparency and oversight across Europe. In countries with weaker controls or regulatory gaps, loans to politicians can act as conduits for opaque capital or as a way of circumventing limits on political donations.

Calls for tighter oversight in Greece are growing louder. Critics argue that politicians who fail to make genuine progress on their debts should face the same measures as ordinary citizens: foreclosures, bans on further refinancing, mandatory disclosure to parliament and the National Transparency Authority, and systematic cross-checking of declared wealth against actual assets.

There are also proposals for reform at the structural level. Refinanced loans could be recorded separately and scrutinized for their potential role as cover-up mechanisms. Some EU member states already go further, requiring independent committee approval for any new loan contracted by a politician—an approach advocates say would bolster both transparency and public trust in Greece.