Since 2014, the restaurant has played a pioneering role in reviving Cretan gastronomy through its “farm-to-table and table-to-farm” philosophy.

The European Commission has announced the winners of the fourth EU Organic Awards, coinciding with EU Organic Day 2025.

This year’s winners continue the tradition of excellence established in previous editions, presenting projects that combine innovation with sustainability across the continent’s organic value chain. Their achievements illustrate how organic farming can add value to local economies, generate jobs in rural areas, and help turn the EU’s ambitious environmental goals into tangible progress, while strengthening food systems built to withstand future challenges. The Commission underlined that in the new Common Agricultural Policy proposal, strong policy support for the organic sector will remain in place, ensuring the sector can keep expanding.

Among the awardees, special recognition went to Greece, where the Best Organic Restaurant prize was awarded to Peskesi, located in Heraklion, Crete. Since 2014, the restaurant has played a pioneering role in reviving Cretan gastronomy through its “farm-to-table and table-to-farm” philosophy. It sources much of its produce from its own organic farm and collaborates almost exclusively with local producers. With a strong commitment to zero-waste practices, traditional recipes, and cultural heritage, Peskesi has become a model of sustainable fine dining.

This year’s competition drew more than 100 applications from across the European Union, with 21 finalists representing 13 countries. The EU Organic Awards cover six categories and seven individual prizes, designed to showcase inspiring, innovative, and sustainable initiatives in organic production and consumption. The awards are jointly organised by the European Commission, the European Economic and Social Committee, the European Committee of the Regions, COPA-COGECA, and IFOAM Organics Europe, with the support of the European Parliament and the Council.