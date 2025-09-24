The company’s scope extends well beyond student housing. Its mandate includes the development and management of hotels and tourist facilities, commercial spaces, restaurants, entertainment venues, as well as cultural and scientific event halls.

Lamda Development and the University of Nicosia have established Ellinikon Student Living S.A., a new company dedicated to the development and management of student residences.

The partnership marks the University of Nicosia’s entry into the Greek higher education market, as it prepares to launch operations in Greece this October under the name UNIC Athens, recognized as a University Education Legal Entity.

The company was founded with the participation of Ellinikon S.A., represented by Lamda Development’s Chief Investment Officer, Theodoros Gavriilidis, and Unic Ellinikon Campus Residences S.A. (single-member), represented by University of Nicosia CEO, Antonis Polemitis.

Ellinikon Student Living has a share capital of €1.25 million, fully paid in cash. Of this, Ellinikon S.A. contributed €1 million, securing an 80% stake, while Unic Ellinikon Campus Residences invested €250,000, holding the remaining 20%.

The company’s scope extends well beyond student housing. Its mandate includes the development and management of hotels and tourist facilities, commercial spaces, restaurants, entertainment venues, as well as cultural and scientific event halls. Plans also foresee the creation of sports facilities, parking areas, and the provision of technical support and project management services.

This strategic collaboration establishes a new growth pillar for the Ellinikon project, directly tied to education and innovation, while enabling the University of Nicosia to lay the groundwork for UNIC Athens to deliver a comprehensive academic offering — including student accommodation.