Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is heading into an intensive round of diplomacy in New York, where he is taking part in the High-Level Week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly

Over the next two days, his schedule is packed with bilateral meetings, public appearances, and high-profile events, with his encounter with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expected to draw the most attention.

On Tuesday, Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, before sitting down with Erdoğan in what is seen as the most significant meeting of his trip. Later in the evening, he will join fellow leaders at a reception hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The following day begins with a speech at an event organized by Australia on the theme “Protecting Children in the Digital Age.” Mitsotakis will then meet with Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker before addressing members of the Greek-American community at the Union League Club.

His agenda also includes talks with Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and participation in a United Nations Security Council event chaired by South Korea, which will focus on the role of artificial intelligence in international peace and security. The day will conclude with Mitsotakis delivering remarks at the ceremony honoring Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with the Templeton Prize.