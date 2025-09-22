The Greek government is preparing to defend itself in Parliament against opposition criticism over the delayed purchase of a fourth French-made Belharra frigate, which is to be named Themistocles.

The opposition argues that by missing the June 2023 deadline to exercise an option, the government saddled taxpayers with an additional cost of about €72 million.

The issue comes as the Ministry of National Defense has submitted a draft bill ratifying amendments to two contracts with France’s Naval Group, covering both the procurement of the FDI HN frigates and their long-term support.

The financial provisions of the amendments set the cost at roughly €922 million for the acquisition of the fourth frigate and upgrades to the first three, and a further €60 million for support services for all four vessels, including an extension of the initial in-service support period. Payments are to be spread over six years, with the bulk—more than €400 million—due in 2025, followed by smaller annual installments through 2030.

Opposition parties have seized on the timing and cost of the deal, insisting that the fourth frigate could have been bought for €719.6 million had the option been exercised on time. Instead, they note, the price has risen to €791.5 million, plus another €17.8 million for spare parts and materials.

They also accuse the government of agreeing to a contract that does not include weapons, torpedoes, or countermeasures, a decision they say leaves the vessel incomplete and reduces its combat value. Additional objections have been raised over the €60 million set aside for improvements to the three frigates already on order.

Officials at the Ministry of Defense reject the charge of negligence, insisting that the higher price reflects changes in both ship specifications and market conditions that occurred after the original offer expired in June 2023. They argue that the new operational requirements of the Hellenic Navy also contributed to the cost revision.

On the absence of weapons and self-defense systems, they point out that these will be purchased under separate contracts, in line with international practice in similar defense agreements.