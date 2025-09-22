Haute couture has long dominated the world’s catwalks, but in recent years it has found a new stage: the luxury hotel and resort sector.

Armani, Versace, Roberto Cavalli and other global fashion houses have extended their reach into hospitality, redefining how travelers experience luxury. Now, Greece is emerging as one of the most sought-after destinations for this trend, with international brands increasingly choosing the country as a showcase for their next glamorous investment.

On Crete, the ambitious Elounda Hills development is preparing to welcome Ralph Lauren into the Greek luxury market. In partnership with Mirum Hellas, Ralph Lauren Home will design five exclusive villas that combine island elegance with the brand’s signature style. Each residence, ranging from 555 to 900 square meters, will carry a price tag between €12 million and nearly €20 million, placing them among the most expensive properties ever listed in Greece.

Mykonos, already a byword for cosmopolitan allure, has become home to Missoni’s first Resort Club. At Cali Mykonos, the Italian fashion house has infused its unmistakable zigzag patterns and bold palette into the Cycladic setting. The venture has since served as a model for Missoni resorts in Ibiza, Bali and Dubai, underscoring the island’s global influence in luxury tourism.

Athens, too, has entered the spotlight.

On the Athenian Riviera, Guerlain—one of France’s most historic perfume and cosmetics houses—has brought its expertise in beauty and wellness to the One&Only Aesthesis. The Guerlain Spa adds a new dimension of sophistication to the capital’s luxury offering, positioning the city alongside other elite destinations.

From Crete’s ultra-exclusive villas to Mykonos’s fashion-branded beach clubs and Athens’s luxury spas, Greece is no longer just a backdrop for international glamour—it is becoming an integral part of the story. As more fashion houses turn to the Aegean and beyond, the country is solidifying its place on the global map where couture and tourism meet.