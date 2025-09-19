The United States Senate has confirmed Kimberly Guilfoyle as the next American ambassador to Greece, a move Washington views as strategically important amid shifting dynamics in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The confirmation took place on Thursday, September 18, when the Senate approved 48 of President Donald Trump’s nominees in a single 51–47 vote. The decision followed a Republican move to invoke the so-called “nuclear option,” changing Senate rules to curtail debate and speed up the process. Guilfoyle’s appointment had been delayed for months as Democrats, angered by Trump’s legislative agenda, withheld support for a series of nominations.

In her first official statement, released through the U.S. Embassy in Athens, Guilfoyle expressed gratitude and emphasized the historic nature of her role. “I am deeply grateful to President Donald J. Trump and to the United States Senate for the trust they have placed in me. Serving as the first woman to be U.S. Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic is the greatest honor of my life,” she said. She praised Greece as the cradle of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, noting that those same ideals shaped America’s founding. She added that she looks forward to working with Greek allies to promote peace, prosperity, and security in the region, vowing to serve as a strong advocate for U.S. interests and a steadfast friend to Greece and its people.

Guilfoyle will be the 25th American ambassador to Greece since the U.S. mission in Athens was elevated to embassy status in 1942. Her arrival comes at a time when the United States is seeking to deepen cooperation with Greece, viewing Athens as a key partner in maintaining stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.