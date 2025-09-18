Greece is preparing for a major digital transformation of its tax and customs administration, with sweeping changes expected to be completed by 2026.

The country’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is rolling out an ambitious program of reforms designed to cut bureaucracy, speed up services for citizens and businesses, and strengthen defenses against tax evasion and smuggling.

Over the next 15 months, AADE aims to finalize a series of projects, many financed through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility. Central to this effort is the introduction of a new integrated information system that will replace the outdated platforms TAXIS, TAXISnet, and ELENXIS. Using modern technologies and advanced data analytics, the new system will automate procedures and improve the detection of illegal activity, giving tax authorities a sharper edge in identifying violations.

Customs operations are also being overhauled. By 2026, monitoring systems for commercial vehicles and shipping containers will be in place, supported by new X-ray infrastructure and drones to combat smuggling. These measures are expected to provide customs officials with powerful tools to track illicit flows of goods, helping protect both public health and the economy.

At the same time, the tax administration is digitizing its paper archives and introducing an electronic document management system, alongside a new cybersecurity framework to safeguard sensitive information. In parallel, AADE is developing a codified system of tax and customs legislation to make the regulatory landscape clearer and more accessible for citizens and businesses.

The reform program also extends to human resources. By 2026, AADE plans to introduce a new digital platform for payroll and personnel management, while staff training will be strengthened through an upgraded Tax and Customs Academy.