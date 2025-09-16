Preparations are in full swing at the United States Embassy in Athens ahead of the expected arrival of Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is set to take up her post as U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Her confirmation is scheduled to go before the Senate on Thursday, a vote that, if successful, will clear the final hurdle before her official appointment in the Greek capital.

As the embassy readies for the transition, it has also announced the opening of a new security-related position. The vacancy, for a Bodyguard Coordinator, underscores the emphasis being placed on strengthening protective measures at the mission. The role, based in Athens, carries an annual salary of €23,347 and is classified at the LE-0701-7 level within the embassy’s staffing structure. Applications for the post must be submitted by September 29, 2025.

In its announcement, the embassy stressed that it is seeking “qualified and eligible candidates” to reinforce its security operations. It also noted that the selection process will follow the same strict protocols that govern hiring across all U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide.