Foreign students graduating from Greece’s Vocational High Schools (EPAL) will now find it easier to apply for citizenship, following a new ruling by the country’s Legal Council of State.

In a recently issued opinion (No. 41/2025), the Council responded to a question from the Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports on whether EPAL graduates need to hold both qualifications awarded at the end of their studies, or if just one is enough to satisfy the legal requirement of “successful completion of schooling.”

The matter gained urgency after numerous inquiries, particularly from Crete, where EPAL graduates sought clarification on whether they were eligible to begin the naturalization process. Currently, EPAL students receive two parallel qualifications at the same level: an EPAL diploma, equivalent to a general high school diploma, and a vocational specialization certificate in education and training.

The ambiguity lay in whether the law required both documents to demonstrate full secondary education, or whether a single qualification sufficed. The Legal Council concluded that no distinction should be made. Since both titles are recognized as level-4 qualifications, either one is considered valid proof that a student has successfully completed their studies.

This interpretation significantly broadens access for foreign graduates of EPAL, many of whom had previously faced uncertainty over their legal standing. With the ruling in place, any student who holds at least one of the two qualifications is now considered eligible to apply for Greek citizenship.