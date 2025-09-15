The 2025 Global Regulatory Awards (GRAs), set to take place in London on November 19, will feature a strong Greek presence among this year’s finalists.

Now in their ninth year, the awards recognise excellence in compliance, corporate social responsibility, and responsible gambling, bringing together leading figures and organisations from across the industry.

Among more than 190 nominees, several Greek professionals have earned recognition in prominent categories. Eleni Panayiotopoulou of SOFTSWISS is shortlisted for AML or MLR Professional of the Year, while Michalis Karloutsos of Hard Rock International is in contention for Head of Regulatory Affairs or Government Relations of the Year.

The Athens-based law firm Kyriakides Georgopoulos is nominated for Regulatory Law Firm of the Year, with two of its partners, Ioannis Kyriakides and Ioannis Broumpis, also competing individually for Regulatory Lawyer or In-House Counsel of the Year.

Judged by an independent panel of leading experts, the Global Regulatory Awards highlight the people and organisations setting benchmarks in compliance and responsible conduct within the gambling sector. Last year’s ceremony attracted more than 350 guests to London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, underscoring the event’s growing prestige on the international stage.