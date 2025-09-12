Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Jameel Motors Strengthens European Footprint with Entry into Greece

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Jameel Motors Strengthens European Footprint with Entry into Greece
The Abdul Latif Jameel Group, one of the Middle East’s most established business conglomerates, has entered the Greek market with the creation of Jameel Motors Greek Holding Single-Member S.A., signaling a new chapter in its European expansion strategy.

The new holding company is wholly owned by ALJ UK Holding Limited, the group’s London-based subsidiary. Governance has been assigned to a three-member board with a six-year mandate, chaired by Patrick Kos, with Jasminne Wong as deputy chair and Seow Wah Teo as member.

While the company is not expected to operate as a conventional dealership, its presence marks an important strategic foothold in a market that is increasingly seen as a gateway to Southeast Europe and the Mediterranean.

Abdul Latif Jameel’s decision to establish a holding company in Greece comes as the group deepens its presence in Europe. In recent months, its automotive arm, Jameel Motors, has launched distribution of Geely Auto’s electric and plug-in hybrid SUVs in Italy and Poland, and has begun offering vehicles from Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) in Poland.

By setting up in Greece, the group appears to be positioning itself for future opportunities in the country’s rapidly evolving automotive and mobility sector, particularly as Greece pushes forward with green transition policies and investments in clean transport.

Founded in Jeddah in 1945, Abdul Latif Jameel has grown from a small trading company into a multinational enterprise with operations in 34 countries. The automotive division remains its core business, representing brands such as Toyota, Lexus, BYD, MG Motor, Geely, GAC, HINO and Ford Trucks across more than a dozen markets.

With nearly 600 points of presence globally, Jameel Motors has also moved beyond traditional distribution, developing multi-brand retail concepts and investing heavily in electrification and alternative fuels.

For Greece, the arrival of Abdul Latif Jameel reflects both the growing appeal of the local market and its strategic role within Europe. The government has been actively supporting the shift toward sustainable mobility through subsidies for electric vehicles, charging infrastructure projects, and broader incentives to attract international investment. A player of Abdul Latif Jameel’s scale brings not only capital but also decades of expertise in distribution, logistics and mobility innovation.

While details of its immediate plans remain limited, the establishment of Jameel Motors Greek Holding suggests that Greece will play a role in the group’s wider European strategy.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Θέλεις να ξαναβρείς την ισορροπία σου στην κλιμακτήριο;

Θέλεις να ξαναβρείς την ισορροπία σου στην κλιμακτήριο;

Ταλαιπωρείσαι από συχνοουρία και ενοχλήσεις; Υπάρχει μια φυσική λύση στα προβλήματα του προστάτη

Ταλαιπωρείσαι από συχνοουρία και ενοχλήσεις; Υπάρχει μια φυσική λύση στα προβλήματα του προστάτη

Qualco Intelligent Finance: Επένδυση στο μέλλον της νέας γενιάς και της καινοτομίας

Qualco Intelligent Finance: Επένδυση στο μέλλον της νέας γενιάς και της καινοτομίας

ΣΑΕΚ ΑΛΦΑ: Ανώτερες Σπουδές με άμεση επαγγελματική εξέλιξη

ΣΑΕΚ ΑΛΦΑ: Ανώτερες Σπουδές με άμεση επαγγελματική εξέλιξη

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Η κοινωνία δεν πείθεται: Γιατί τα μέτρα της ΔΕΘ δεν φτάνουν για να ανακουφίσουν νοικοκυριά και ΜμΕ

Η κοινωνία δεν πείθεται: Γιατί τα μέτρα της ΔΕΘ δεν φτάνουν για να ανακουφίσουν νοικοκυριά και ΜμΕ

Έρχεται κακοκαιρία, η πρώτη εκτίμηση για την Αττική - «Αγριεύει» ο καιρός

Έρχεται κακοκαιρία, η πρώτη εκτίμηση για την Αττική - «Αγριεύει» ο καιρός

Νέα αύξηση του κατώτατου μισθού το 2026 - Πώς θα διαμορφωθεί

Νέα αύξηση του κατώτατου μισθού το 2026 - Πώς θα διαμορφωθεί

Χωρίς αλλαγές το επίδομα θέρμανσης 2025-2026 - Φθηνότερο το πετρέλαιο θέρμανσης

Χωρίς αλλαγές το επίδομα θέρμανσης 2025-2026 - Φθηνότερο το πετρέλαιο θέρμανσης

Το γευστικό δίδυμο που μειώνει τη χοληστερίνη σε λίγες εβδομάδες

Το γευστικό δίδυμο που μειώνει τη χοληστερίνη σε λίγες εβδομάδες

Ακόμα μία αρνητική ευρωπαϊκή πρωτιά για την Ελλάδα στους νοσηλευτές (Πίνακας)

Ακόμα μία αρνητική ευρωπαϊκή πρωτιά για την Ελλάδα στους νοσηλευτές (Πίνακας)

Πώς ο καφές επηρεάζει τη δράση των αντιβιοτικών

Πώς ο καφές επηρεάζει τη δράση των αντιβιοτικών

Φαρμακοποιός: Εάν ξυπνάτε με αυτά τα 3 συμπτώματα, κάντε έλεγχο για καρκίνο

Φαρμακοποιός: Εάν ξυπνάτε με αυτά τα 3 συμπτώματα, κάντε έλεγχο για καρκίνο

Είναι στο χέρι μας να μην είναι στο χέρι τους

Είναι στο χέρι μας να μην είναι στο χέρι τους

ΕΕ: Νέες κατευθυντήριες γραμμές για κρίσιμες υποδομές – Η ενέργεια στην πρώτη γραμμή

ΕΕ: Νέες κατευθυντήριες γραμμές για κρίσιμες υποδομές – Η ενέργεια στην πρώτη γραμμή

Ρεβυθούσα: Στρατηγικός κόμβος για το αμερικανικό LNG στην Ευρώπη

Ρεβυθούσα: Στρατηγικός κόμβος για το αμερικανικό LNG στην Ευρώπη

Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια: Ανεβαίνει η χονδρική τιμή τον Σεπτέμβριο – Ανησυχία για τα τιμολόγια Οκτωβρίου

Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια: Ανεβαίνει η χονδρική τιμή τον Σεπτέμβριο – Ανησυχία για τα τιμολόγια Οκτωβρίου

Chevron – HelleniQ Energy: Τι σηματοδοτεί η είσοδος του αμερικανικού κολοσσού στις έρευνες υδρογονανθράκων

Chevron – HelleniQ Energy: Τι σηματοδοτεί η είσοδος του αμερικανικού κολοσσού στις έρευνες υδρογονανθράκων

Metlen: Ιστορικές επιδόσεις στον κλάδο ενέργειας με αιχμή ΑΠΕ και εμπορία

Metlen: Ιστορικές επιδόσεις στον κλάδο ενέργειας με αιχμή ΑΠΕ και εμπορία

Eurelectric: Ώρα για αντλησιοταμίευση μεγάλης κλίμακας στην Ευρώπη

Eurelectric: Ώρα για αντλησιοταμίευση μεγάλης κλίμακας στην Ευρώπη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

International Press Groups Urge Mitsotakis to Protect Media Sustainability in Greece

International Press Groups Urge Mitsotakis to Protect Media Sustainability in Greece

News In English
Athens and Washington Deepen Energy Cooperation Amid Chevron Interest in Crete

Athens and Washington Deepen Energy Cooperation Amid Chevron Interest in Crete

News In English
Polls Show Greeks Unconvinced by Mitsotakis’ Economic Pledges

Polls Show Greeks Unconvinced by Mitsotakis’ Economic Pledges

News In English
Last-Minute Travel Becomes the New Normal for Greek Holidaymakers

Last-Minute Travel Becomes the New Normal for Greek Holidaymakers

News In English

NETWORK

ΕΥΑΘ: Συνεργασία με Λάρνακα για GIS, νερά και ενέργεια

ΕΥΑΘ: Συνεργασία με Λάρνακα για GIS, νερά και ενέργεια

ienergeia.gr
Πώς η τεχνολογία επηρεάζει αρνητικά τη μνήμη σας

Πώς η τεχνολογία επηρεάζει αρνητικά τη μνήμη σας

healthstat.gr
Ο λόγος που οι μασχάλες σας μυρίζουν μετά το ντους

Ο λόγος που οι μασχάλες σας μυρίζουν μετά το ντους

healthstat.gr
Εμφιαλωμένο νερό: Οι κίνδυνοι για την υγεία, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Εμφιαλωμένο νερό: Οι κίνδυνοι για την υγεία, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

healthstat.gr
Η Hellenic Cables ανέλαβε σύμβαση από τον ΑΔΜΗΕ για τη διασύνδεση Ηγουμενίτσας – Κέρκυρας

Η Hellenic Cables ανέλαβε σύμβαση από τον ΑΔΜΗΕ για τη διασύνδεση Ηγουμενίτσας – Κέρκυρας

ienergeia.gr
Ενέργεια, κυκλική οικονομία και λύσεις για τους καταναλωτές στην 89η ΔΕΘ

Ενέργεια, κυκλική οικονομία και λύσεις για τους καταναλωτές στην 89η ΔΕΘ

ienergeia.gr
ΡΑΑΕΥ: Με μεγάλη επιτυχία πραγματοποιήθηκε η Εσπερίδα για τις ΑΠΕ και την Αποθήκευση

ΡΑΑΕΥ: Με μεγάλη επιτυχία πραγματοποιήθηκε η Εσπερίδα για τις ΑΠΕ και την Αποθήκευση

ienergeia.gr
Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σας αν πίνετε πάρα πολύ νερό

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σας αν πίνετε πάρα πολύ νερό

healthstat.gr