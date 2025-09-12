Jameel Motors Strengthens European Footprint with Entry into Greece

The Abdul Latif Jameel Group, one of the Middle East’s most established business conglomerates, has entered the Greek market with the creation of Jameel Motors Greek Holding Single-Member S.A., signaling a new chapter in its European expansion strategy.

The new holding company is wholly owned by ALJ UK Holding Limited, the group’s London-based subsidiary. Governance has been assigned to a three-member board with a six-year mandate, chaired by Patrick Kos, with Jasminne Wong as deputy chair and Seow Wah Teo as member.

While the company is not expected to operate as a conventional dealership, its presence marks an important strategic foothold in a market that is increasingly seen as a gateway to Southeast Europe and the Mediterranean.

Abdul Latif Jameel’s decision to establish a holding company in Greece comes as the group deepens its presence in Europe. In recent months, its automotive arm, Jameel Motors, has launched distribution of Geely Auto’s electric and plug-in hybrid SUVs in Italy and Poland, and has begun offering vehicles from Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) in Poland.

By setting up in Greece, the group appears to be positioning itself for future opportunities in the country’s rapidly evolving automotive and mobility sector, particularly as Greece pushes forward with green transition policies and investments in clean transport.

Founded in Jeddah in 1945, Abdul Latif Jameel has grown from a small trading company into a multinational enterprise with operations in 34 countries. The automotive division remains its core business, representing brands such as Toyota, Lexus, BYD, MG Motor, Geely, GAC, HINO and Ford Trucks across more than a dozen markets.

With nearly 600 points of presence globally, Jameel Motors has also moved beyond traditional distribution, developing multi-brand retail concepts and investing heavily in electrification and alternative fuels.

For Greece, the arrival of Abdul Latif Jameel reflects both the growing appeal of the local market and its strategic role within Europe. The government has been actively supporting the shift toward sustainable mobility through subsidies for electric vehicles, charging infrastructure projects, and broader incentives to attract international investment. A player of Abdul Latif Jameel’s scale brings not only capital but also decades of expertise in distribution, logistics and mobility innovation.

While details of its immediate plans remain limited, the establishment of Jameel Motors Greek Holding suggests that Greece will play a role in the group’s wider European strategy.