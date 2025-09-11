Games
Corinth Canal Introduces New Transit Fees

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Corinth Canal Introduces New Transit Fees Φωτογραφία: ΘΕΟΔΩΡΟΣ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΔΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ/EUROKINISSI
The new tariff system replaces one introduced in July 2022 and sets charges according to either net tonnage or overall vessel length, depending on category.

A new pricing structure for vessels passing through the Corinth Canal has come into effect, following a decision by Greece’s Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

The Corinth Canal, which cuts across the Isthmus of Corinth to link the Saronic Gulf with the Gulf of Corinth, has been a symbol of Greek engineering since its completion in 1893. Conceived as part of Prime Minister Charilaos Trikoupis’ ambitious program of infrastructure works, it was built between 1880 and 1893 under the supervision of engineer Petros Protopapadakis. At the time, it represented a bold effort to modernize the country and boost its economic potential.

Today, however, the canal plays a far more modest role in Greek shipping and commerce. With a maximum width of just 22.5 meters, it is too narrow for most modern cargo vessels and can only accommodate smaller ships such as those of the handysize class. The relatively high tolls have also discouraged use by private and recreational craft.

The new tariff system replaces one introduced in July 2022 and sets charges according to either net tonnage or overall vessel length, depending on category. Under the revised schedule, a cruise ship with a net tonnage of 3,000 will now pay about €2,575 for a single passage, while a private 50-meter yacht will be charged around €1,822. Commercial cargo ships face entry-level fees between €120 and €170 for smaller vessels, with costs rising in line with capacity. Barges and floating docks are priced at €350, and small fishing boats from the nearby communities of Isthmia, Loutraki, and Corinth are offered a special flat rate of €40.

Passenger ships, cruise liners, and professional leisure craft face considerably higher charges, starting at €400 and increasing with size. By contrast, sightseeing boats offering tourist excursions along the canal benefit from much lower rates, beginning at €18 for the smallest vessels. Private pleasure boats are charged from €70 upward, depending on length.

In addition to basic tolls, the new framework also introduces surcharges for services such as towing and piloting, priced at €230 and €220 respectively. Extra costs will also apply to ships that are adrift or listing more than three degrees.

