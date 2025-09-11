EU Prosecutors and Auditors Tighten Scrutiny on Greece’s Waste Management Projects

At the center of the prosecutors’ probe are recycling hubs operated by the company TECHAN.

Greece’s waste management projects have come under dual scrutiny from two powerful European institutions: the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) and the European Court of Auditors (ECA). Both bodies are examining the progress, transparency, and effectiveness of the projects at a time when pressure is mounting across the bloc to meet circular economy targets.

At the center of the prosecutors’ probe are recycling hubs operated by the company TECHAN. The case has reignited concerns over the use of EU funds and whether Greece’s oversight mechanisms can guarantee transparency and proper allocation of resources. EPPO launched its investigation based on findings from Greece’s Financial Audit Committee, which identified serious shortcomings in planning, supervision, and data reliability. Those findings even prompted recommendations for cuts in EU financing.

Meanwhile, the European Court of Auditors is carrying out its own independent review using a different methodology. This audit goes beyond Greece, covering 16 EU-funded waste management projects in four member states — Greece, Poland, Portugal, and Romania — over the period 2014 to 2024. Its report, expected in late autumn, aims to track member states’ progress toward a circular economy while exposing missteps and gaps that undermine the EU’s broader strategy.

Data already available to the European Commission paints a troubling picture. In 2023, the average EU citizen generated 511 kilograms of municipal waste, with sharp disparities across member states — from nearly 800 kilos per person annually to around 300. These differences are linked to urbanization, wealth levels, packaged goods consumption, and household habits. Citizen participation in waste separation is proving crucial, as even the most advanced facilities cannot function effectively without proper sorting at the source. A further challenge is the lack of a viable market for recycled materials, which often leads them to incineration or landfills despite being collected.

The EU has set ambitious goals for 2025 and 2035, but many countries appear to be falling short. According to the latest early-warning report, ten member states risk missing both 2025 targets: municipal waste recycling and reuse, as well as packaging waste recycling. Eight are unlikely to achieve the reuse target for municipal waste, and thirteen remain far from the goal of cutting landfill to 10% by 2035. Only nine countries, mostly in Central and Northern Europe, are on track to meet the benchmarks.

This is not a new problem. As early as 2012, the European Court of Auditors flagged weaknesses such as insufficient waste sorting at source, overloaded treatment facilities, and weak prevention policies. Ten years and billions of euros later — through cohesion funds and the recovery and resilience mechanism — the question remains: has the situation meaningfully improved? The forthcoming audit report aims to provide answers, while EPPO’s probe could shed light on the criminal dimensions of the case.

