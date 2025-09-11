Games
Chevron–HELLENiQ Consortium Targets Greece’s Untapped Offshore Reserves

Chevron–HELLENiQ Consortium Targets Greece’s Untapped Offshore Reserves Φωτογραφία: Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Athens views Chevron’s participation as a strategic success.

Chevron has teamed up with Greece’s HELLENiQ Energy to bid for offshore exploration rights south of Crete and the Peloponnese, in a move that positions the American oil major at the center of one of the Mediterranean’s most geopolitically sensitive energy frontiers.

The consortium submitted its offer in Greece’s international tender covering four offshore blocks. These include two large areas south of Crete, spanning about 35,000 square kilometers, a block south of the Peloponnese of roughly 11,000 square kilometers, and a smaller block named A2, covering 826 square kilometers. For Chevron, the tender marks its entry into Greece, while for HELLENiQ Energy it extends its existing exploration portfolio.

Athens views Chevron’s participation as a strategic success. With Washington’s backing, the move is seen as a setback to Turkish and Libyan attempts to challenge Greek sovereignty over the waters south of Crete. Ankara and Tripoli had sought to reinforce claims through the contested Turkey–Libya maritime accord, which overlaps part of one of the tendered blocks. Chevron’s bid, however, is interpreted as a rejection of those claims.

The development comes just ahead of a visit to Athens by U.S. Interior Secretary and White House Energy Security Adviser Doug Burgum, a timing widely read as a signal of American support. Greek officials also highlight the precedent of Cyprus, where ExxonMobil has conducted drilling despite Turkish objections, as evidence that Ankara is unlikely to obstruct operations by U.S. energy companies.

In his response to the announcement, Greek Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou described the bid as “a new chapter” for the country’s energy sector. He said the move strengthens Greece’s prospects for energy independence and underlines its geopolitical role in the Eastern Mediterranean.

HELLENiQ Energy confirmed that the joint offer was submitted under the rules of the tender launched earlier this year. For Athens, the presence of a U.S. major such as Chevron not only enhances the credibility of its energy ambitions but also bolsters its position in the ongoing geopolitical contest over the region’s offshore resources.

