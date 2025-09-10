Deadline for Hydrocarbon Exploration Bids in Greece Expires Today

Chevron and Greece’s Helleniq Energy have purchased the seismic data required to take part in the tender, signaling strong intent.

The deadline for submitting bids in Greece’s international tender for offshore hydrocarbon exploration blocks south of Crete and the southern Peloponnese expires today, a development that carries weight far beyond the energy sector. At stake is not only the search for natural gas but also Europe’s energy security, Greece’s role in the Eastern Mediterranean, and Athens’ response to Ankara’s persistent challenges to its maritime jurisdiction through the controversial Turkey-Libya memorandum.

The timing is notable. The tender closes as U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum arrives in Athens in his capacity as chair of the White House’s influential Energy Sovereignty Council, underscoring the strategic importance Washington attaches to the issue.

For now, two companies have emerged as the main contenders. Chevron and Greece’s Helleniq Energy have purchased the seismic data required to take part in the tender, signaling strong intent. BP and Eni, which initially reviewed the material, ultimately decided against entering the race. Helleniq Energy has already formed three subsidiaries for each of the blocks—South Crete I, South Crete II, and South Peloponnese—indicating a firm commitment to proceed, though it is seeking an international partner. Chevron’s interest, however, is seen as the most significant development. The American energy major’s potential entry was one of the main reasons the Greek government moved forward with the tender, and its return to the Mediterranean is viewed as a geopolitical game changer. With parallel operations in Libya, Chevron’s activity south of Crete is perceived as a red line for Ankara.

The geopolitical stakes are high. Turkey continues to use the maritime deal it struck with Libya to dispute Greece’s Exclusive Economic Zone, submitting maps to the United Nations that overlap with Greek claims. In this context, Chevron’s potential presence could serve as a form of deterrence: any Turkish challenge would directly collide with U.S. interests. The South Crete II block is particularly sensitive, as part of it lies within the area covered by the Turkey-Libya agreement. If awarded to Chevron, it would effectively invalidate Ankara’s claims and reaffirm the principle that the median line between Greece and Libya, as defined in Greek law, marks the maritime boundary.

The tender also gains importance from delays elsewhere. ExxonMobil, which leads exploration in two other blocks off Crete, is said to have postponed any drilling decision in Greece until 2027. That makes the new areas under tender a focal point for the country’s energy ambitions.

Geologically, the region south of Crete is thought to resemble the giant Zohr field in Egypt and Israel’s Leviathan discovery. Should significant reserves be found, Greece could not only secure its own energy supply but also export gas to Europe, attracting major investment and boosting state revenues. Yet the risks are considerable. The ultra-deep waters and the cost of drilling—potentially exceeding $100 million per well—mean that only large international companies with the necessary expertise can realistically take on the challenge.

Altogether, the three blocks cover more than 46,000 square kilometers. Even if licenses are granted, the first drilling is unlikely to begin before three to five years have passed, due to complex permitting and technical hurdles. If commercial quantities of gas are eventually discovered, the development phase would require investments worth billions of dollars, highlighting both the scale of the opportunity and the magnitude of the gamble.