Another Blood Transfusion Error Reported at Athens Clinic

Another case of a blood transfusion error has surfaced in Greece, this time at a private clinic in Athens, just months after a similar mistake at Tzaneio Hospital in Piraeus that claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman.

The latest incident took place early Monday morning and came to light when the patient’s wife noticed that a nurse was administering blood of the wrong type. Police later arrested the nurse and two doctors in connection with the case.

Fortunately, the error was caught quickly and the transfusion was stopped after only half a unit of incompatible blood had been given. The patient, who was already being treated for a serious illness, is now stable and under observation in an intermediate care unit.

Greek health authorities have ordered an inspection of the clinic to determine how the mistake occurred. In a statement, the Euroclinic acknowledged the error, saying that during an emergency procedure a unit of blood intended for another patient was mistakenly transfused.

The clinic stressed that the mistake was “immediately detected and the procedure halted without delay,” adding that the patient “is in good health, closely monitored by our medical team and not at risk.” It also emphasized that the relevant authorities had been notified and that patient safety “remains an absolute priority.”

Investigators say the mistake happened during the identification stage of the transfusion process, a crucial safeguard to ensure that each patient receives the correct blood. Medical inspectors will now examine where protocol was breached.

Blood transfusions are among the most complex medical procedures, requiring strict compliance with safety protocols. Standard guidelines call for a fresh blood sample from the patient to be cross-matched with donor blood, though this step is sometimes skipped in emergencies.

Another critical safeguard is confirming the patient’s identity—full name and date of birth—against the label on the blood unit.

Every stage of the process must be recorded, either manually or electronically, with those records forming the basis of post-incident investigations.

