Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Economy Slows to 1.7% Growth in Q2 2025

Greek Economy Slows to 1.7% Growth in Q2 2025
Greece’s economy grew by 1.7% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, according to provisional data released today by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose by just 0.6%, signaling a loss of momentum compared to earlier in the year.

The data breakdown shows a marginal 0.1% decline in total final consumption, as household spending fell under pressure from shrinking disposable incomes. By contrast, gross fixed capital investment jumped 7.4%, while exports of goods and services rose 1.3%. Services exports gained 2.6%, offsetting stagnation in goods. Imports fell 0.9%, driven mainly by a 2% drop in services imports.

On an annual basis, the 1.7% GDP expansion was largely supported by stronger domestic demand and higher investment. Private consumption edged up 1.0%, while fixed capital investment increased by 6.5%. The external sector also contributed positively, with exports rising 1.9% and imports down 3.2%, improving the trade balance.

Still, exports of goods posted negative results both quarterly (-0.03%) and annually (-1.1%), limiting the overall boost from foreign trade. Meanwhile, the decline in imports, though supportive of the trade balance, also points to weakening domestic demand — a trend that raises concerns about growth prospects in the second half of the year.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Γιατί οι αρθρώσεις σου «διαμαρτύρονται» όταν αλλάζει ο καιρός;

Γιατί οι αρθρώσεις σου «διαμαρτύρονται» όταν αλλάζει ο καιρός;

Ανακάλυψε την πραγματική αξία του ακινήτου σου με τη HOMLI

Ανακάλυψε την πραγματική αξία του ακινήτου σου με τη HOMLI

Public: «Όλα για το σχολείο σε ένα μέρος – ποικιλία, ευκολία και ευελιξία»

Public: «Όλα για το σχολείο σε ένα μέρος – ποικιλία, ευκολία και ευελιξία»

Θέλεις σπιτικό φαγητό κάθε μέρα χωρίς να σπαταλάς ώρες στην κουζίνα; Σου έχω τη λύση!

Θέλεις σπιτικό φαγητό κάθε μέρα χωρίς να σπαταλάς ώρες στην κουζίνα; Σου έχω τη λύση!

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Σήμερα οι ανακοινώσεις για προσλήψεις 24.000 αναπληρωτών εκπαιδευτικών

Σήμερα οι ανακοινώσεις για προσλήψεις 24.000 αναπληρωτών εκπαιδευτικών

Οι ανακοινώσεις Μητσοτάκη στη ΔΕΘ 2025: «Κλείδωσε» το πακέτο 1,7 δισ. ευρώ

Οι ανακοινώσεις Μητσοτάκη στη ΔΕΘ 2025: «Κλείδωσε» το πακέτο 1,7 δισ. ευρώ

Αυξημένες εισφορές για χιλιάδες ελεύθερους επαγγελματίες - Ποιες συντάξεις επηρεάζονται

Αυξημένες εισφορές για χιλιάδες ελεύθερους επαγγελματίες - Ποιες συντάξεις επηρεάζονται

Το μικροσκοπικό ψαροχώρι που απέχει μόλις 1,5 ώρα από την Αθήνα

Το μικροσκοπικό ψαροχώρι που απέχει μόλις 1,5 ώρα από την Αθήνα

Έρχονται αναδρομικά 27 μηνών για 50.000 απόστρατους και νέο μισθολόγιο στρατιωτικών

Έρχονται αναδρομικά 27 μηνών για 50.000 απόστρατους και νέο μισθολόγιο στρατιωτικών

Ουρική αρθρίτιδα: Σε πειραματικό στάδιο πρωτοποριακή θεραπεία – Το γονίδιο «κλειδί»

Ουρική αρθρίτιδα: Σε πειραματικό στάδιο πρωτοποριακή θεραπεία – Το γονίδιο «κλειδί»

Σύμβουλος γάμου: Τα 4 σημάδια ότι μια σχέση θα κρατήσει για πάντα

Σύμβουλος γάμου: Τα 4 σημάδια ότι μια σχέση θα κρατήσει για πάντα

Οι 10 τροφές που αυξάνουν το αίσθημα της πείνας

Οι 10 τροφές που αυξάνουν το αίσθημα της πείνας

British Heart Foundation: Φάτε αυτό το φρούτο στις 11 το πρωί για μείωση της χοληστερίνης

British Heart Foundation: Φάτε αυτό το φρούτο στις 11 το πρωί για μείωση της χοληστερίνης

Σε τεντωμένο σκοινί το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ξεκάθαρη θέση ζητά η Αθήνα

Σε τεντωμένο σκοινί το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ξεκάθαρη θέση ζητά η Αθήνα

Στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης οι Σταθμοί Αποθήκευσης – Η πρόταση ΑΔΜΗΕ σε διαβούλευση

Στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης οι Σταθμοί Αποθήκευσης – Η πρόταση ΑΔΜΗΕ σε διαβούλευση

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Γιατί οι προμηθευτές δεν θέλουν το νέο κόκκινο τιμολόγιο

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Γιατί οι προμηθευτές δεν θέλουν το νέο κόκκινο τιμολόγιο

Καθηλωμένη η αγορά ηλιακών – Απολύσεις προ των πυλών λόγω των καθυστερήσεων στο «Αλλάζω σύστημα θέρμανσης και θερμοσίφωνα»

Καθηλωμένη η αγορά ηλιακών – Απολύσεις προ των πυλών λόγω των καθυστερήσεων στο «Αλλάζω σύστημα θέρμανσης και θερμοσίφωνα»

Υψηλοί φόροι, χαμηλές πράσινες επενδύσεις- Οι ΜμΕ χωρίς στήριξη στην πράσινη μετάβαση

Υψηλοί φόροι, χαμηλές πράσινες επενδύσεις- Οι ΜμΕ χωρίς στήριξη στην πράσινη μετάβαση

Αλλάζουν από το 2026 οι ώρες αιχμής ζήτησης ρεύματος

Αλλάζουν από το 2026 οι ώρες αιχμής ζήτησης ρεύματος

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Financial Strain Deepens in Greece as Savings Remain Out of Reach

Financial Strain Deepens in Greece as Savings Remain Out of Reach

News In English
Greek Regulators Shut Down Payment Service Used for High-Level Money Laundering

Greek Regulators Shut Down Payment Service Used for High-Level Money Laundering

News In English
Greek MEP Sounds Alarm Over Great Sea Interconnector Delays

Greek MEP Sounds Alarm Over Great Sea Interconnector Delays

News In English
Greece Defines Eligible Mutual Funds for Golden Visa Investments

Greece Defines Eligible Mutual Funds for Golden Visa Investments

News In English

NETWORK

Toyota: Θα κατασκευάσει το πρώτο ηλεκτρικό αυτοκίνητό της με μπαταρία στην Ευρώπη, στην Τσεχία

Toyota: Θα κατασκευάσει το πρώτο ηλεκτρικό αυτοκίνητό της με μπαταρία στην Ευρώπη, στην Τσεχία

ienergeia.gr
ΙΑΣΩ Θεσσαλίας: Ετήσια check up για παιδιά

ΙΑΣΩ Θεσσαλίας: Ετήσια check up για παιδιά

healthstat.gr
Κλίμα: Οι δασικές πυρκαγιές επιδεινώνουν την ποιότητα του αέρα σε απόσταση χιλιάδων χιλιομέτρων

Κλίμα: Οι δασικές πυρκαγιές επιδεινώνουν την ποιότητα του αέρα σε απόσταση χιλιάδων χιλιομέτρων

ienergeia.gr
Το KKE για τις εξελίξεις σχετικά με την ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας – Κύπρου - Ισραήλ

Το KKE για τις εξελίξεις σχετικά με την ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας – Κύπρου - Ισραήλ

ienergeia.gr
Παράνομα σκευάσματα για το αδυνάτισμα – Η ανακοίνωση του ΕΟΦ

Παράνομα σκευάσματα για το αδυνάτισμα – Η ανακοίνωση του ΕΟΦ

healthstat.gr
Ο Βολ. Ζελένσκι θα συζητήσει με τον Σλοβάκο πρωθυπουργό Ρ.Φίτσο για την αποδέσμευση από το ρωσικό πετρέλαιο

Ο Βολ. Ζελένσκι θα συζητήσει με τον Σλοβάκο πρωθυπουργό Ρ.Φίτσο για την αποδέσμευση από το ρωσικό πετρέλαιο

ienergeia.gr
Τζο Μπάιντεν: Υποβλήθηκε σε επέμβαση για καρκίνο του δέρματος

Τζο Μπάιντεν: Υποβλήθηκε σε επέμβαση για καρκίνο του δέρματος

healthstat.gr
British Heart Foundation: Φάτε αυτό το φρούτο στις 11 το πρωί για μείωση της χοληστερίνης

British Heart Foundation: Φάτε αυτό το φρούτο στις 11 το πρωί για μείωση της χοληστερίνης

healthstat.gr