News In English

Financial Strain Deepens in Greece as Savings Remain Out of Reach

Rising costs of living and stagnant wages are keeping Greek households from building savings, raising questions about the effectiveness of government measures aimed at easing financial pressure.

Over half of Greece’s population struggles to make it through the month financially, according to a new nationwide survey by the savings and investment app Plum, in collaboration with Palmos Analysis.

The findings reveal that 52 percent of Greeks run out of money before the end of the month, while for nearly one in three—28 percent—this is a constant reality. Women are disproportionately affected, with 34 percent saying they fall short compared to 21 percent of men. The strain is even more severe among low-wage earners: 43 percent of those making less than €800 a month report being unable to cover basic needs. Only 14 percent of respondents said they never face this problem.

Despite 65 percent claiming they spend roughly what they earn, the report highlights how fragile financial resilience remains. Just over a quarter of respondents live below their means and manage to set money aside, a figure that rises to 37 percent among younger adults aged 25 to 34. By contrast, almost one in ten spend more than their income allows, with the figure climbing to 12 percent in Crete and the islands.

Savings habits appear particularly weak. Only 15 percent of Greeks manage to save consistently each month, while more than a third—37 percent—do not save at all. In northern Greece, the proportion of non-savers jumps to nearly half. This lack of financial buffer leaves many households vulnerable. Faced with an unexpected expense of €500, only three in ten said they could cover it immediately from savings. Others would rely on borrowing: 22 percent said they would turn to loans or credit cards, while 11 percent admitted they could not cope with such a cost at all.

The financial strain is also visible in borrowing patterns. Nearly one in five people reported having to take out a loan or use a credit card in the past year just to pay for basic living expenses. Family support continues to serve as a lifeline for many households: 12 percent said they receive help from relatives or friends frequently, 20 percent occasionally, and 23 percent at least rarely.

