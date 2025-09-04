Greece Defines Eligible Mutual Funds for Golden Visa Investments

The Golden Visa program, launched in 2013, grants residence permits to third-country nationals who channel capital into Greece through real estate, business ventures, or financial instruments.

Greece has clarified the types of mutual funds through which non-EU investors can secure residency under its Golden Visa program. A recent decision by the Ministry of Development establishes that four funds now qualify for the scheme: the Alpha Blue Chips Greek Equity Fund managed by Alpha Asset Management, the GF Hellas Invest Mixed Fund from Eurobank Asset Management, the 3K Mixed Fund of 3K Investment Partners, and the Apeiron Ventures Private Equity Fund, overseen by Apeiron Ventures Capital Partners.

The Golden Visa program, launched in 2013, grants residence permits to third-country nationals who channel capital into Greece through real estate, business ventures, or financial instruments. Successful applicants receive a five-year permit, renewable as long as conditions are met, and the right to live legally in Greece with their spouse, children up to the age of 21, and parents. The permit also offers visa-free travel across the Schengen Zone without requiring investors to maintain continuous presence in Greece.

The framework has been modernized under the country’s Migration Code, most recently through Law 5038/2023 and subsequent amendments in 2024. These updates aim to attract foreign capital and strengthen the national economy while providing a clearer regulatory structure for residence permits tied to financial investments.

Investors may apply for residence types “B.4” and “B.6,” which correspond to high-value investments in Greek companies, funds, and government bonds. The process involves submitting an application to the Ministry of Development and Investments for assessment, with final approval issued by the Ministry of Migration and Asylum.