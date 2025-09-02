Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

H&M’s Profits Surge in Greece and Cyprus, but Tax Issues Cloud Outlook

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
H&amp;M’s Profits Surge in Greece and Cyprus, but Tax Issues Cloud Outlook
H&M has submitted its financial statements for the fiscal year December 2023 to November 2024 to Greece’s General Commercial Registry, covering its operations in Greece and Cyprus.

The figures show sales of €184.5 million, representing only a slight increase of 0.47 percent compared with the previous fiscal year. Net profits after tax, however, rose sharply to €4.58 million, almost double the €2.39 million recorded in 2022–2023, an increase of 91.7 percent.

The results also include extraordinary expenses of €1.87 million, a category that encompasses tax fines, surcharges, and forfeited guarantees totaling €886,632.

Of that amount, €361,433 relates to provisional fines imposed on six stores where Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue identified cases of receipts not being transmitted during inspections.

Other extraordinary expenses involved adjustments to VAT filings and the write-off of receivables that could not be collected.

The accounts are accompanied by a qualified opinion from Deloitte’s statutory auditor. The auditor emphasized that the company’s tax obligations for the fiscal years ending November 30, 2019, 2023, and 2024 have not yet been examined by the Greek tax authorities.

This means the tax results for those years remain unsettled. H&M has not made estimates for any additional taxes or surcharges that could be assessed in future audits and has not set aside provisions for such potential liabilities. As the auditor noted, there is no reasonable assurance regarding whether such provisions may be required.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Θέλεις σπιτικό φαγητό κάθε μέρα χωρίς να σπαταλάς ώρες στην κουζίνα; Σου έχω τη λύση!

Θέλεις σπιτικό φαγητό κάθε μέρα χωρίς να σπαταλάς ώρες στην κουζίνα; Σου έχω τη λύση!

Κυκλάδες, Επτάνησα και Πελοπόννησος: Όταν η ενδεχόμενη απαγόρευση μπορεί να θρυμματίσει τo συναισθηματικό αποτύπωμα εν πλω

Κυκλάδες, Επτάνησα και Πελοπόννησος: Όταν η ενδεχόμενη απαγόρευση μπορεί να θρυμματίσει τo συναισθηματικό αποτύπωμα εν πλω

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Ιδιωτικά Πανεπιστημία: Σάλος με τις νομικές σχολές - «Απουσιάζουν βασικά μαθήματα»

Ιδιωτικά Πανεπιστημία: Σάλος με τις νομικές σχολές - «Απουσιάζουν βασικά μαθήματα»

ΔΕΘ 2025: Γιατί τα κέρδη από τη νέα φορολογική κλίμακα θα μειωθούν σταδιακά μετά το 2026

ΔΕΘ 2025: Γιατί τα κέρδη από τη νέα φορολογική κλίμακα θα μειωθούν σταδιακά μετά το 2026

Κοινωνική αντιπαροχή: Πώς θα δημιουργηθούν νέες κατοικίες για ευάλωτα νοικοκυριά

Κοινωνική αντιπαροχή: Πώς θα δημιουργηθούν νέες κατοικίες για ευάλωτα νοικοκυριά

ΔΕΘ: Με καθυστέρηση 12 μηνών οι αυξήσεις σε ελάχιστο εγγυημένο εισόδημα και επίδομα παιδιού

ΔΕΘ: Με καθυστέρηση 12 μηνών οι αυξήσεις σε ελάχιστο εγγυημένο εισόδημα και επίδομα παιδιού

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί - EETAA 2025: Πώς θα γίνουν οι εγγραφές - Πώς επιλέγεις σταθμό

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί - EETAA 2025: Πώς θα γίνουν οι εγγραφές - Πώς επιλέγεις σταθμό

Μακροζωία: Μικρά μυστικά που πρέπει να γνωρίζουν οι γυναίκες μεταξύ 35 και 45 χρονών

Μακροζωία: Μικρά μυστικά που πρέπει να γνωρίζουν οι γυναίκες μεταξύ 35 και 45 χρονών

Μεγάλη ανακάλυψη για τον καρκίνο του μαστού – Νέα στρατηγική προλαμβάνει την υποτροπή

Μεγάλη ανακάλυψη για τον καρκίνο του μαστού – Νέα στρατηγική προλαμβάνει την υποτροπή

Γιατί δε μπορείτε να κοιμηθείτε, ακόμα και όταν είστε πολύ κουρασμένοι

Γιατί δε μπορείτε να κοιμηθείτε, ακόμα και όταν είστε πολύ κουρασμένοι

Οι καλύτερες και οι χειρότερες πηγές πρωτεΐνης για την υγεία σας

Οι καλύτερες και οι χειρότερες πηγές πρωτεΐνης για την υγεία σας

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Οι κυβερνητικές πιέσεις απέδωσαν- Μειώσεις, αλλά μικρότερες από τη «βουτιά» της χονδρικής

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Οι κυβερνητικές πιέσεις απέδωσαν- Μειώσεις, αλλά μικρότερες από τη «βουτιά» της χονδρικής

Ψηφιακή αναβάθμιση στην περιβαλλοντική αδειοδότηση: Από τις 15 Σεπτέμβριο το νέο Ηλεκτρονικό Περιβαλλοντικό Μητρώο

Ψηφιακή αναβάθμιση στην περιβαλλοντική αδειοδότηση: Από τις 15 Σεπτέμβριο το νέο Ηλεκτρονικό Περιβαλλοντικό Μητρώο

Σαφές μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη: Η πτώση της χονδρικής να φανεί στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος Σεπτεμβρίου

Σαφές μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη: Η πτώση της χονδρικής να φανεί στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος Σεπτεμβρίου

Καύσωνας και τουρισμός ανέβασαν τη ζήτηση ρεύματος τον Ιούλιο – Κερδισμένοι και χαμένοι στη λιανική

Καύσωνας και τουρισμός ανέβασαν τη ζήτηση ρεύματος τον Ιούλιο – Κερδισμένοι και χαμένοι στη λιανική

Για θέρμανση και ψύξη το 60% της ενέργειας που καταναλώνουν τα νοικοκυριά

Για θέρμανση και ψύξη το 60% της ενέργειας που καταναλώνουν τα νοικοκυριά

SOS για το ενεργειακό κόστος από τη βιομηχανία – ΣΒΕ: Αξιοποιήστε το CISAF, μειώστε τις τιμές

SOS για το ενεργειακό κόστος από τη βιομηχανία – ΣΒΕ: Αξιοποιήστε το CISAF, μειώστε τις τιμές

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Pollution and Noise Take a Heavy Toll on Greek Cities, Eurostat Finds

Pollution and Noise Take a Heavy Toll on Greek Cities, Eurostat Finds

News In English
Greece’s New Tax System to Cut Bills in 2026, but Gains May Fade with Inflation

Greece’s New Tax System to Cut Bills in 2026, but Gains May Fade with Inflation

News In English
Israeli and Turkish Surge in Greece’s Golden Visa, While China’s Share Shrinks

Israeli and Turkish Surge in Greece’s Golden Visa, While China’s Share Shrinks

News In English
Tempi Inquiry Dogged by Clashes Between Greek Board and EU Experts, Deposition Shows

Tempi Inquiry Dogged by Clashes Between Greek Board and EU Experts, Deposition Shows

News In English

NETWORK

Διαμαρτυρία της Πανελλήνιας Ομοσπονδία Ενέργειας στη Διεθνή Έκθεση Θεσσαλονίκης

Διαμαρτυρία της Πανελλήνιας Ομοσπονδία Ενέργειας στη Διεθνή Έκθεση Θεσσαλονίκης

ienergeia.gr
Όμιλος ΗΡΑΚΛΗΣ: Σε λειτουργία ο φωτοβολταϊκός σταθμός στο Εργοστάσιο του Βόλου

Όμιλος ΗΡΑΚΛΗΣ: Σε λειτουργία ο φωτοβολταϊκός σταθμός στο Εργοστάσιο του Βόλου

ienergeia.gr
ΦΣΑ: «Στο Πειθαρχικό οι φαρμακοποιοί που αφήνουν αναμμένο τον σταυρό εκτός ωραρίου και εκτός εφημερίας»

ΦΣΑ: «Στο Πειθαρχικό οι φαρμακοποιοί που αφήνουν αναμμένο τον σταυρό εκτός ωραρίου και εκτός εφημερίας»

healthstat.gr
Schneider Charge Pro: Ο νέος επαγγελματικός φορτιστής στην ηλεκτροκίνηση

Schneider Charge Pro: Ο νέος επαγγελματικός φορτιστής στην ηλεκτροκίνηση

ienergeia.gr
Όλα τα συστατικά στις ετικέτες τροφίμων που συνδέονται με αυξημένο κίνδυνο θανάτου

Όλα τα συστατικά στις ετικέτες τροφίμων που συνδέονται με αυξημένο κίνδυνο θανάτου

healthstat.gr
Ελήφθη η τελική επενδυτική απόφαση - Final Investment Decision (FID) για το 4ο εργοστάσιο αμυντικού εξοπλισμού υψηλής τεχνολογίας στο METLEN technologies hub του Bόλου

Ελήφθη η τελική επενδυτική απόφαση - Final Investment Decision (FID) για το 4ο εργοστάσιο αμυντικού εξοπλισμού υψηλής τεχνολογίας στο METLEN technologies hub του Bόλου

ienergeia.gr
Μεγάλη ανακάλυψη για τον καρκίνο του μαστού – Νέα στρατηγική προλαμβάνει την υποτροπή

Μεγάλη ανακάλυψη για τον καρκίνο του μαστού – Νέα στρατηγική προλαμβάνει την υποτροπή

healthstat.gr
Εμμηνόπαυση: Μελέτη της Bayer εστιάζει στα οφέλη ενός νέου φαρμάκου για τις αϋπνίες

Εμμηνόπαυση: Μελέτη της Bayer εστιάζει στα οφέλη ενός νέου φαρμάκου για τις αϋπνίες

healthstat.gr