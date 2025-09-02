Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s New Tax System to Cut Bills in 2026, but Gains May Fade with Inflation

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greece’s New Tax System to Cut Bills in 2026, but Gains May Fade with Inflation
At the 2025 Thessaloniki International Fair, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to present a new tax system set to take effect in 2026.

The overhaul moves away from the current model, where tax breaks are applied uniformly and all taxpayers receive the same benefit regardless of income. Instead, the redesigned framework will tie relief to family circumstances, giving priority to households with children and replacing blanket deductions with more targeted support.

For the 3.5 million employees and pensioners in Greece who actually pay income tax, the changes will be felt immediately. From the first paychecks and pension payments of 2026, reduced tax withholdings will apply. The reform, however, will not reach everyone. More than half of Greek taxpayers already pay no income tax at all, and according to last year’s figures, 55 percent of tax returns came from citizens who contributed only three percent of total income tax revenue. For them, the reform will make no practical difference. Among those who will benefit, around 20 percent are taxpayers with dependent children, while the majority are single adults or couples without children.

The gains, however, will not be permanent. The reason lies in the lack of indexation in the tax brackets. As wages and pensions rise nominally due to inflation, the tax thresholds remain fixed. Over time, more taxpayers are pushed into higher brackets, steadily eroding the relief initially provided.

Take, for instance, a salaried worker earning a net monthly income of €1,500 in 2026. With 14 salary payments a year, their annual income reaches €21,000. Under the new scale, their annual tax burden could fall by about €300. But just one year later, with a modest 3 percent raise lifting their income to €21,600, the benefit might shrink to €220–250. By 2028, with another inflation-driven increase bringing annual income to €22,250, the relief could dwindle further, leaving just €150–180 in savings per year.

The government is betting on the strong initial impact of the reform, which will be visible immediately in 2026. Yet without adjustments to keep pace with inflation, the advantage is expected to gradually disappear, leaving taxpayers with far smaller gains than they first experienced.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Θέλεις σπιτικό φαγητό κάθε μέρα χωρίς να σπαταλάς ώρες στην κουζίνα; Σου έχω τη λύση!

Θέλεις σπιτικό φαγητό κάθε μέρα χωρίς να σπαταλάς ώρες στην κουζίνα; Σου έχω τη λύση!

Κυκλάδες, Επτάνησα και Πελοπόννησος: Όταν η ενδεχόμενη απαγόρευση μπορεί να θρυμματίσει τo συναισθηματικό αποτύπωμα εν πλω

Κυκλάδες, Επτάνησα και Πελοπόννησος: Όταν η ενδεχόμενη απαγόρευση μπορεί να θρυμματίσει τo συναισθηματικό αποτύπωμα εν πλω

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Ιδιωτικά Πανεπιστημία: Σάλος με τις νομικές σχολές - «Απουσιάζουν βασικά μαθήματα»

Ιδιωτικά Πανεπιστημία: Σάλος με τις νομικές σχολές - «Απουσιάζουν βασικά μαθήματα»

ΔΕΘ 2025: Γιατί τα κέρδη από τη νέα φορολογική κλίμακα θα μειωθούν σταδιακά μετά το 2026

ΔΕΘ 2025: Γιατί τα κέρδη από τη νέα φορολογική κλίμακα θα μειωθούν σταδιακά μετά το 2026

Κοινωνική αντιπαροχή: Πώς θα δημιουργηθούν νέες κατοικίες για ευάλωτα νοικοκυριά

Κοινωνική αντιπαροχή: Πώς θα δημιουργηθούν νέες κατοικίες για ευάλωτα νοικοκυριά

ΔΕΘ: Με καθυστέρηση 12 μηνών οι αυξήσεις σε ελάχιστο εγγυημένο εισόδημα και επίδομα παιδιού

ΔΕΘ: Με καθυστέρηση 12 μηνών οι αυξήσεις σε ελάχιστο εγγυημένο εισόδημα και επίδομα παιδιού

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί - EETAA 2025: Πώς θα γίνουν οι εγγραφές - Πώς επιλέγεις σταθμό

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί - EETAA 2025: Πώς θα γίνουν οι εγγραφές - Πώς επιλέγεις σταθμό

Μακροζωία: Μικρά μυστικά που πρέπει να γνωρίζουν οι γυναίκες μεταξύ 35 και 45 χρονών

Μακροζωία: Μικρά μυστικά που πρέπει να γνωρίζουν οι γυναίκες μεταξύ 35 και 45 χρονών

Μεγάλη ανακάλυψη για τον καρκίνο του μαστού – Νέα στρατηγική προλαμβάνει την υποτροπή

Μεγάλη ανακάλυψη για τον καρκίνο του μαστού – Νέα στρατηγική προλαμβάνει την υποτροπή

Γιατί δε μπορείτε να κοιμηθείτε, ακόμα και όταν είστε πολύ κουρασμένοι

Γιατί δε μπορείτε να κοιμηθείτε, ακόμα και όταν είστε πολύ κουρασμένοι

Οι καλύτερες και οι χειρότερες πηγές πρωτεΐνης για την υγεία σας

Οι καλύτερες και οι χειρότερες πηγές πρωτεΐνης για την υγεία σας

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Οι κυβερνητικές πιέσεις απέδωσαν- Μειώσεις, αλλά μικρότερες από τη «βουτιά» της χονδρικής

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Οι κυβερνητικές πιέσεις απέδωσαν- Μειώσεις, αλλά μικρότερες από τη «βουτιά» της χονδρικής

Ψηφιακή αναβάθμιση στην περιβαλλοντική αδειοδότηση: Από τις 15 Σεπτέμβριο το νέο Ηλεκτρονικό Περιβαλλοντικό Μητρώο

Ψηφιακή αναβάθμιση στην περιβαλλοντική αδειοδότηση: Από τις 15 Σεπτέμβριο το νέο Ηλεκτρονικό Περιβαλλοντικό Μητρώο

Σαφές μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη: Η πτώση της χονδρικής να φανεί στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος Σεπτεμβρίου

Σαφές μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη: Η πτώση της χονδρικής να φανεί στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος Σεπτεμβρίου

Καύσωνας και τουρισμός ανέβασαν τη ζήτηση ρεύματος τον Ιούλιο – Κερδισμένοι και χαμένοι στη λιανική

Καύσωνας και τουρισμός ανέβασαν τη ζήτηση ρεύματος τον Ιούλιο – Κερδισμένοι και χαμένοι στη λιανική

Για θέρμανση και ψύξη το 60% της ενέργειας που καταναλώνουν τα νοικοκυριά

Για θέρμανση και ψύξη το 60% της ενέργειας που καταναλώνουν τα νοικοκυριά

SOS για το ενεργειακό κόστος από τη βιομηχανία – ΣΒΕ: Αξιοποιήστε το CISAF, μειώστε τις τιμές

SOS για το ενεργειακό κόστος από τη βιομηχανία – ΣΒΕ: Αξιοποιήστε το CISAF, μειώστε τις τιμές

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Pollution and Noise Take a Heavy Toll on Greek Cities, Eurostat Finds

Pollution and Noise Take a Heavy Toll on Greek Cities, Eurostat Finds

News In English
H&amp;M’s Profits Surge in Greece and Cyprus, but Tax Issues Cloud Outlook

H&M’s Profits Surge in Greece and Cyprus, but Tax Issues Cloud Outlook

News In English
Israeli and Turkish Surge in Greece’s Golden Visa, While China’s Share Shrinks

Israeli and Turkish Surge in Greece’s Golden Visa, While China’s Share Shrinks

News In English
Tempi Inquiry Dogged by Clashes Between Greek Board and EU Experts, Deposition Shows

Tempi Inquiry Dogged by Clashes Between Greek Board and EU Experts, Deposition Shows

News In English

NETWORK

Όλα τα συστατικά στις ετικέτες τροφίμων που συνδέονται με αυξημένο κίνδυνο θανάτου

Όλα τα συστατικά στις ετικέτες τροφίμων που συνδέονται με αυξημένο κίνδυνο θανάτου

healthstat.gr
Schneider Charge Pro: Ο νέος επαγγελματικός φορτιστής στην ηλεκτροκίνηση

Schneider Charge Pro: Ο νέος επαγγελματικός φορτιστής στην ηλεκτροκίνηση

ienergeia.gr
Διαμαρτυρία της Πανελλήνιας Ομοσπονδία Ενέργειας στη Διεθνή Έκθεση Θεσσαλονίκης

Διαμαρτυρία της Πανελλήνιας Ομοσπονδία Ενέργειας στη Διεθνή Έκθεση Θεσσαλονίκης

ienergeia.gr
Εμμηνόπαυση: Μελέτη της Bayer εστιάζει στα οφέλη ενός νέου φαρμάκου για τις αϋπνίες

Εμμηνόπαυση: Μελέτη της Bayer εστιάζει στα οφέλη ενός νέου φαρμάκου για τις αϋπνίες

healthstat.gr
ΦΣΑ: «Στο Πειθαρχικό οι φαρμακοποιοί που αφήνουν αναμμένο τον σταυρό εκτός ωραρίου και εκτός εφημερίας»

ΦΣΑ: «Στο Πειθαρχικό οι φαρμακοποιοί που αφήνουν αναμμένο τον σταυρό εκτός ωραρίου και εκτός εφημερίας»

healthstat.gr
Ελήφθη η τελική επενδυτική απόφαση - Final Investment Decision (FID) για το 4ο εργοστάσιο αμυντικού εξοπλισμού υψηλής τεχνολογίας στο METLEN technologies hub του Bόλου

Ελήφθη η τελική επενδυτική απόφαση - Final Investment Decision (FID) για το 4ο εργοστάσιο αμυντικού εξοπλισμού υψηλής τεχνολογίας στο METLEN technologies hub του Bόλου

ienergeia.gr
Μεγάλη ανακάλυψη για τον καρκίνο του μαστού – Νέα στρατηγική προλαμβάνει την υποτροπή

Μεγάλη ανακάλυψη για τον καρκίνο του μαστού – Νέα στρατηγική προλαμβάνει την υποτροπή

healthstat.gr
Όμιλος ΗΡΑΚΛΗΣ: Σε λειτουργία ο φωτοβολταϊκός σταθμός στο Εργοστάσιο του Βόλου

Όμιλος ΗΡΑΚΛΗΣ: Σε λειτουργία ο φωτοβολταϊκός σταθμός στο Εργοστάσιο του Βόλου

ienergeia.gr