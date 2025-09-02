Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Israeli and Turkish Surge in Greece’s Golden Visa, While China’s Share Shrinks

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Israeli and Turkish Surge in Greece’s Golden Visa, While China’s Share Shrinks
Greece’s golden visa program is seeing a dramatic shift in investor interest, with Israelis and Turks emerging as the fastest-growing groups of applicants while China, long the dominant player, begins to lose ground.

According to data from the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, applications soared through the end of July, underscoring the program’s influence on Greece’s real estate market. Israelis recorded the most striking increase, nearly doubling their numbers with 510 residence permits compared to 260 last year.

The growth is particularly notable given Israel’s population of just 10 million. The ongoing war in Gaza and a climate of insecurity have driven more Israelis to view Greece not only as a promising investment destination but also as a place of stability. Their established footprint in Athens, especially in property purchases and renovations, has fostered a network of trust that continues to attract new investors.

Turkish nationals ranked second with 2,449 permits, a jump of 152 percent from July 2024. While the absolute numbers are larger than Israel’s, the impact relative to Turkey’s 86 million citizens is less pronounced. Still, inflation pressures—despite falling to 35 percent this year—have encouraged many Turks to safeguard their wealth abroad.

British investors followed with 706 permits, up 50.8 percent year on year. The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union has made mobility across Europe more complex, prompting many Britons to secure a golden visa in Greece as a way of maintaining ties to the continent.

American interest has also climbed. U.S. investors obtained 518 permits, marking a 52 percent increase. Applications surged in the second half of 2024 as political uncertainty at home pushed many toward more secure European options. With thousands of U.S. applications still pending, their presence in the Greek property market is expected to expand further.

China remains the single largest source of golden visa holders, with 8,179 permits in total. Yet growth slowed to just 14.7 percent, reducing China’s share of the market to 47.4 percent from 56 percent last year. Higher investment thresholds have particularly affected China’s middle class, which had fueled the country’s dominance in the program until recently.

Since its launch, the golden visa program has attracted 23,221 investors to Greece, with 17,254 active permits and nearly 6,000 renewals. With almost 12,000 applications still pending, the total number of permits is expected to reach 34,000 to 35,000 in the near future, translating into more than €8.5 billion in investment.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Θέλεις σπιτικό φαγητό κάθε μέρα χωρίς να σπαταλάς ώρες στην κουζίνα; Σου έχω τη λύση!

Θέλεις σπιτικό φαγητό κάθε μέρα χωρίς να σπαταλάς ώρες στην κουζίνα; Σου έχω τη λύση!

Κυκλάδες, Επτάνησα και Πελοπόννησος: Όταν η ενδεχόμενη απαγόρευση μπορεί να θρυμματίσει τo συναισθηματικό αποτύπωμα εν πλω

Κυκλάδες, Επτάνησα και Πελοπόννησος: Όταν η ενδεχόμενη απαγόρευση μπορεί να θρυμματίσει τo συναισθηματικό αποτύπωμα εν πλω

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Ιδιωτικά Πανεπιστημία: Σάλος με τις νομικές σχολές - «Απουσιάζουν βασικά μαθήματα»

Ιδιωτικά Πανεπιστημία: Σάλος με τις νομικές σχολές - «Απουσιάζουν βασικά μαθήματα»

ΔΕΘ 2025: Γιατί τα κέρδη από τη νέα φορολογική κλίμακα θα μειωθούν σταδιακά μετά το 2026

ΔΕΘ 2025: Γιατί τα κέρδη από τη νέα φορολογική κλίμακα θα μειωθούν σταδιακά μετά το 2026

Κοινωνική αντιπαροχή: Πώς θα δημιουργηθούν νέες κατοικίες για ευάλωτα νοικοκυριά

Κοινωνική αντιπαροχή: Πώς θα δημιουργηθούν νέες κατοικίες για ευάλωτα νοικοκυριά

ΔΕΘ: Με καθυστέρηση 12 μηνών οι αυξήσεις σε ελάχιστο εγγυημένο εισόδημα και επίδομα παιδιού

ΔΕΘ: Με καθυστέρηση 12 μηνών οι αυξήσεις σε ελάχιστο εγγυημένο εισόδημα και επίδομα παιδιού

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί - EETAA 2025: Πώς θα γίνουν οι εγγραφές - Πώς επιλέγεις σταθμό

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί - EETAA 2025: Πώς θα γίνουν οι εγγραφές - Πώς επιλέγεις σταθμό

Αντιπηκτικό προστατεύει καλύτερα από την ασπιρίνη για την πρόληψη εμφραγμάτων

Αντιπηκτικό προστατεύει καλύτερα από την ασπιρίνη για την πρόληψη εμφραγμάτων

Χειρουργεία: Μικρότερες αναμονές ή 400 κλειστές αίθουσες;

Χειρουργεία: Μικρότερες αναμονές ή 400 κλειστές αίθουσες;

Ξεχάστε τα πορτοκάλια - Αυτό το λαχανικό είναι η καλύτερη πηγή βιταμίνης C

Ξεχάστε τα πορτοκάλια - Αυτό το λαχανικό είναι η καλύτερη πηγή βιταμίνης C

Άσκηση για μακροζωία: Είναι απλή και γίνεται στο σπίτι

Άσκηση για μακροζωία: Είναι απλή και γίνεται στο σπίτι

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Οι κυβερνητικές πιέσεις απέδωσαν- Μειώσεις, αλλά μικρότερες από τη «βουτιά» της χονδρικής

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Οι κυβερνητικές πιέσεις απέδωσαν- Μειώσεις, αλλά μικρότερες από τη «βουτιά» της χονδρικής

Ψηφιακή αναβάθμιση στην περιβαλλοντική αδειοδότηση: Από τις 15 Σεπτέμβριο το νέο Ηλεκτρονικό Περιβαλλοντικό Μητρώο

Ψηφιακή αναβάθμιση στην περιβαλλοντική αδειοδότηση: Από τις 15 Σεπτέμβριο το νέο Ηλεκτρονικό Περιβαλλοντικό Μητρώο

Σαφές μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη: Η πτώση της χονδρικής να φανεί στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος Σεπτεμβρίου

Σαφές μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη: Η πτώση της χονδρικής να φανεί στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος Σεπτεμβρίου

Καύσωνας και τουρισμός ανέβασαν τη ζήτηση ρεύματος τον Ιούλιο – Κερδισμένοι και χαμένοι στη λιανική

Καύσωνας και τουρισμός ανέβασαν τη ζήτηση ρεύματος τον Ιούλιο – Κερδισμένοι και χαμένοι στη λιανική

Για θέρμανση και ψύξη το 60% της ενέργειας που καταναλώνουν τα νοικοκυριά

Για θέρμανση και ψύξη το 60% της ενέργειας που καταναλώνουν τα νοικοκυριά

SOS για το ενεργειακό κόστος από τη βιομηχανία – ΣΒΕ: Αξιοποιήστε το CISAF, μειώστε τις τιμές

SOS για το ενεργειακό κόστος από τη βιομηχανία – ΣΒΕ: Αξιοποιήστε το CISAF, μειώστε τις τιμές

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Tempi Inquiry Dogged by Clashes Between Greek Board and EU Experts, Deposition Shows

Tempi Inquiry Dogged by Clashes Between Greek Board and EU Experts, Deposition Shows

News In English
Social Housing Scheme Using Public Property Set to Roll Out

Social Housing Scheme Using Public Property Set to Roll Out

News In English
Tourism Outpaces Infrastructure on Greece’s Most Popular Islands

Tourism Outpaces Infrastructure on Greece’s Most Popular Islands

News In English
Greece Hasn’t Learned to Live Without High VAT - IMF Report on the Lingering Legacy of the Bailouts

Greece Hasn’t Learned to Live Without High VAT - IMF Report on the Lingering Legacy of the Bailouts

News In English

NETWORK

Γ. Γεραπετρίτης: Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη - Ερντογάν στη Νέα Υόρκη μεταξύ 22-26 Σεπτεμβρίου - Δεν θα είναι εθιμοτυπική

Γ. Γεραπετρίτης: Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη - Ερντογάν στη Νέα Υόρκη μεταξύ 22-26 Σεπτεμβρίου - Δεν θα είναι εθιμοτυπική

ienergeia.gr
Άσκηση για μακροζωία: Είναι απλή και γίνεται στο σπίτι

Άσκηση για μακροζωία: Είναι απλή και γίνεται στο σπίτι

healthstat.gr
Τι οφέλη θα δείτε στο σώμα σας αν τρώτε συχνά ρόδια

Τι οφέλη θα δείτε στο σώμα σας αν τρώτε συχνά ρόδια

healthstat.gr
Πώς θα γυμναστείτε χωρίς να επιβαρύνετε τα γόνατά σας

Πώς θα γυμναστείτε χωρίς να επιβαρύνετε τα γόνατά σας

healthstat.gr
Τομέα Ενέργειας ΠΑΣΟΚ-Κινήματος Αλλαγής: Τώρα βαφτίζουν τα βάρη προς τους πολίτες ως επιτυχία

Τομέα Ενέργειας ΠΑΣΟΚ-Κινήματος Αλλαγής: Τώρα βαφτίζουν τα βάρη προς τους πολίτες ως επιτυχία

ienergeia.gr
«Πράσινα Λιμάνια & το Μέλλον της Βιώσιμης Ναυτιλίας»: Ημερίδα, στο λιμάνι της Κυλλήνης

«Πράσινα Λιμάνια & το Μέλλον της Βιώσιμης Ναυτιλίας»: Ημερίδα, στο λιμάνι της Κυλλήνης

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί δεν πρέπει να κάνετε ντους κάθε μέρα, σύμφωνα με το πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ

Γιατί δεν πρέπει να κάνετε ντους κάθε μέρα, σύμφωνα με το πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ

healthstat.gr
Η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ αναλαμβάνει τις εργασίες κατασκευής του οικοδομικού σκελετού του The Ellinikon Mall

Η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ αναλαμβάνει τις εργασίες κατασκευής του οικοδομικού σκελετού του The Ellinikon Mall

ienergeia.gr