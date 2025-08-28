Games
Why Buying a Home in Greece Takes Six Months - and in Cyprus Only Days

Why Buying a Home in Greece Takes Six Months - and in Cyprus Only Days
Deep structural inefficiencies continue to weigh on the Greek property market.

In Greece, buying a home is a drawn-out process that can take on average six months to complete. By comparison, in Cyprus the same transaction requires only a matter of days. The contrast highlights the deep structural inefficiencies that continue to weigh on the Greek property market, discouraging investors and testing the patience of both sellers and buyers - particularly those coming from abroad.

At the heart of the problem lies the recent requirement for an electronic building identity, a measure intended to modernize real estate transactions. Yet this was introduced without first digitizing the archives of urban planning authorities and land registries. The result has been widespread inconsistencies: the floor area recorded on building permits, cadastral entries, or tax declarations often does not match the property’s actual size. These discrepancies stall transactions, forcing lawyers, engineers, and notaries into lengthy reconciliations.

The delays are not just a bureaucratic nuisance. They have already led to numerous collapsed deals, especially when foreign buyers are involved. For many, the notion of waiting months for a property transfer seems inconceivable, raising suspicions of inefficiency or even a lack of transparency. At the same time, thousands of homes and commercial units that have been taken over by banks and loan servicers remain inactive for long stretches while the required adjustments are made, keeping much-needed supply off the market.

Experts argue that only the full digitization of planning offices and the unification of all property-related documentation will bring transaction times in line with European norms and give Greece a competitive edge in attracting investment.

The government has attempted to ease the bottleneck with a recent reform that allows sellers to unilaterally amend the terms of a horizontal property ownership agreement - a legal framework that governs shared buildings. Owners can now update the recorded surface area, outline, or use of their property through a notarial act, as long as the changes reflect the reality since construction, do not infringe on other co-owners’ rights, and all due taxes have been paid. While this step offers some relief, stakeholders say much deeper reforms will be needed if Greece is to unlock the true potential of its real estate market.

