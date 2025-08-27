Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s Largest Union Opposes New Labor Bill on Working Hours

Greece’s Largest Union Opposes New Labor Bill on Working Hours
Greece’s largest labor union is demanding the withdrawal of key provisions in a new government bill on employment, warning that the measures would worsen working conditions and undermine collective bargaining rights.

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) said the draft legislation, titled “Fair Work for All,” primarily targets working time regulations and “deliberately weakens collective labor agreements, since working time arrangements are a cornerstone of such agreements across Europe.”

The union recalled that Greece was condemned by the Council of Europe in 2014 following a complaint it had lodged on a similar issue, namely the regulation of working hours. It argued that, once the bill’s public consultation ends, genuine social dialogue should follow as a basic part of democratic lawmaking. Such a process, it said, would highlight workers’ objections and show that the proposed changes would hit the most vulnerable employees hardest—those already facing insecure jobs and poor conditions.

According to the GSEE, the bill would not only make life “intolerable” for hundreds of thousands of workers but also deal a direct blow to the principle of collective negotiations. The union accused the government of ignoring the positions of workers and other social partners, and instead advancing “an unacceptable package of measures designed to serve narrow employer interests, while striking at labor rights and dismantling the framework for collective bargaining.”

It also criticized clauses allowing for a nominally voluntary 13-hour workday or the postponement of annual leave “at the worker’s discretion,” arguing that in a relationship where employers hold far greater power, such provisions merely reveal the true intent of the law.

The GSEE warned that, at a time when Greece is already losing population due to low wages and poor working conditions, the legislation risks further deterioration in the workplace. Greek unions are preparing mobilizations against the bill, beginning in Thessaloniki during the International Fair.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Με... πιστοποιητικό φερεγγυότητας οι ενοικιάσεις σπιτιών

Με... πιστοποιητικό φερεγγυότητας οι ενοικιάσεις σπιτιών

Πλειστηριασμοί ακινήτων: Οι οφειλέτες χωρίς προστασία πρώτης κατοικίας

Πλειστηριασμοί ακινήτων: Οι οφειλέτες χωρίς προστασία πρώτης κατοικίας

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα 250 ευρώ: Αυτά είναι τα δύο σενάρια για να αλλάξουν οι δικαιούχοι

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα 250 ευρώ: Αυτά είναι τα δύο σενάρια για να αλλάξουν οι δικαιούχοι

ΔΥΠΑ: Βγήκαν τα αποτελέσματα για τα voucher βιβλίων, ξεκινούν οι ενστάσεις

ΔΥΠΑ: Βγήκαν τα αποτελέσματα για τα voucher βιβλίων, ξεκινούν οι ενστάσεις

Περπάτημα ή Τρέξιμο: Ποιο είναι πιο ωφέλιμο για την υγεία σύμφωνα με ειδικούς

Περπάτημα ή Τρέξιμο: Ποιο είναι πιο ωφέλιμο για την υγεία σύμφωνα με ειδικούς

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Ξέρεις τι κερδίζει τον πελάτη πέρα από το τέλειο καλαμαράκι;

Ξέρεις τι κερδίζει τον πελάτη πέρα από το τέλειο καλαμαράκι;

Αίγινα: Ένα ασθενοφόρο, τρεις οδηγοί και (ακόμα μία) ΕΔΕ δια... πάσαν νόσον

Αίγινα: Ένα ασθενοφόρο, τρεις οδηγοί και (ακόμα μία) ΕΔΕ δια... πάσαν νόσον

Μελέτη: Οι πραγματικοί λόγοι που γίνονται τόσες καισαρικές στην Ελλάδα

Μελέτη: Οι πραγματικοί λόγοι που γίνονται τόσες καισαρικές στην Ελλάδα

Προβιοτικά σε συνδυασμό με αντιβιοτικά; Η απάντηση από το Harvard

Προβιοτικά σε συνδυασμό με αντιβιοτικά; Η απάντηση από το Harvard

Τελικά οι καθαριστές αέρα έχουν οφέλη για την υγεία; Ποιους να αποφεύγετε

Τελικά οι καθαριστές αέρα έχουν οφέλη για την υγεία; Ποιους να αποφεύγετε

Από τη Τζια μέχρι το Άγιο Όρος – Τα 43 νέα έργα του ΔΕΔΔΗΕ ως το 2030

Από τη Τζια μέχρι το Άγιο Όρος – Τα 43 νέα έργα του ΔΕΔΔΗΕ ως το 2030

ΔΕΔΔΗΕ: Νέο επιχειρησιακό σχέδιο για τις ρευματοκλοπές – Στόχος ο υπερδιπλασιασμός των ελέγχων

ΔΕΔΔΗΕ: Νέο επιχειρησιακό σχέδιο για τις ρευματοκλοπές – Στόχος ο υπερδιπλασιασμός των ελέγχων

Φθηνότερη ενέργεια και κίνητρα για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά η αγορά

Φθηνότερη ενέργεια και κίνητρα για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά η αγορά

Στην... πρίζα το καλώδιο Κρήτης- Αττικής- Το κέρδος για τα νοικοκυριά

Στην... πρίζα το καλώδιο Κρήτης- Αττικής- Το κέρδος για τα νοικοκυριά

ΡΑΑΕΥ: «Πράσινο φως» στον ΔΕΔΔΗΕ για επενδύσεις 3 δις έως το 2028- Στο επίκεντρο οι έξυπνοι μετρητές

ΡΑΑΕΥ: «Πράσινο φως» στον ΔΕΔΔΗΕ για επενδύσεις 3 δις έως το 2028- Στο επίκεντρο οι έξυπνοι μετρητές

Αρνητικές τιμές ρεύματος και χαμηλή χονδρική – «Σήμα» για φθηνότερα τιμολόγια τον Σεπτέμβριο

Αρνητικές τιμές ρεύματος και χαμηλή χονδρική – «Σήμα» για φθηνότερα τιμολόγια τον Σεπτέμβριο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Inflation and Changing Habits Hit Greece’s Dining Industry

Inflation and Changing Habits Hit Greece’s Dining Industry

News In English
Luxury Goods Market in Greece Slows in 2025, but Investments Press Ahead

Luxury Goods Market in Greece Slows in 2025, but Investments Press Ahead

News In English
Greek Families Struggle Under Tax Burden as Promises Go Unfulfilled

Greek Families Struggle Under Tax Burden as Promises Go Unfulfilled

News In English
New Power Rules Aim to Ease Grid Strain in Greece

New Power Rules Aim to Ease Grid Strain in Greece

News In English

NETWORK

ΥΠΕΝ: Παράταση διαβούλευσης για την αξιοποίηση Απορριμματογενών Ενεργειακών Πρώτων Υλών από Αστικά Στερεά Απόβλητα

ΥΠΕΝ: Παράταση διαβούλευσης για την αξιοποίηση Απορριμματογενών Ενεργειακών Πρώτων Υλών από Αστικά Στερεά Απόβλητα

ienergeia.gr
Τα 2 πιο υγιεινά πρωινά σύμφωνα με έναν καρδιολόγο – Συνταγές

Τα 2 πιο υγιεινά πρωινά σύμφωνα με έναν καρδιολόγο – Συνταγές

healthstat.gr
Πόσο αλάτι στη διατροφή σας μπορεί να προκαλέσει φλεγμονή στον εγκέφαλο

Πόσο αλάτι στη διατροφή σας μπορεί να προκαλέσει φλεγμονή στον εγκέφαλο

healthstat.gr
Άλλο ένα τραγικό περιστατικό σημειώθηκε, χθες Τρίτη 26/8, στο πολυσύχναστο τουριστικό νησί της Αίγινας

Άλλο ένα τραγικό περιστατικό σημειώθηκε, χθες Τρίτη 26/8, στο πολυσύχναστο τουριστικό νησί της Αίγινας

ienergeia.gr
Οι ενεργειακές συμφωνίες μεταξύ ΗΠΑ και Ρωσίας στο επίκεντρο της επίσκεψης Γουίτκοφ στην Μόσχα

Οι ενεργειακές συμφωνίες μεταξύ ΗΠΑ και Ρωσίας στο επίκεντρο της επίσκεψης Γουίτκοφ στην Μόσχα

ienergeia.gr
Το Κέντρο Αειφορίας (CSE) γιορτάζει 20 χρόνια Ηγεσίας στην Βιώσιμη Ανάπτυξη στο Τόκυο

Το Κέντρο Αειφορίας (CSE) γιορτάζει 20 χρόνια Ηγεσίας στην Βιώσιμη Ανάπτυξη στο Τόκυο

ienergeia.gr
Τι συμβαίνει στο δέρμα σας όταν «σπάτε» ένα σπυράκι

Τι συμβαίνει στο δέρμα σας όταν «σπάτε» ένα σπυράκι

healthstat.gr
Οι 5 τροφές που λειτουργούν ως «φυσική λεύκανση» στα δόντια

Οι 5 τροφές που λειτουργούν ως «φυσική λεύκανση» στα δόντια

healthstat.gr