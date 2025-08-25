Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Luxury Goods Market in Greece Slows in 2025, but Investments Press Ahead

Luxury Goods Market in Greece Slows in 2025, but Investments Press Ahead Φωτογραφία: AP Photo/Andy Wong
Despite softer demand, brands continue to bet on Greece with new investments and store openings.

The Greek luxury market is losing some of its momentum in 2025, echoing a global cooling trend driven by currency fluctuations and shifting tariff policies. Still, despite softer demand, brands continue to bet on Greece with new investments and store openings.

Chloé is preparing to open its first Athens boutique at City Link, while luxury retailer Kalogirou is introducing Greece’s first Jimmy Choo store. In central Athens’ Kolonaki district, Turkish fashion house Vakko has launched a new shop, and Michael Kors is expanding its presence in Thessaloniki. Homegrown names are also stepping up: Greek handbag brand Callista has debuted a flagship store on Voukourestiou Street, the capital’s prime luxury shopping strip.

The wave of openings is fueled by last year’s strong performance. Louis Vuitton Hellas reported record sales of €77.8 million in 2024, up 20 percent, with net profits rising 21.4 percent to €17.6 million. Prada Hellas, operating just one and a half stores, boosted sales 34 percent to €15.8 million, while EBITDA surged to €774,625. Hermès Greece also posted double-digit growth, with revenue up 27.6 percent to €22.35 million.

Among distributors, the Sarkk Group—exclusive partner for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger—stood out with turnover climbing 29.3 percent to €130.76 million and net profits reaching €15.61 million. The group also broadened its retail footprint with new stores in Mykonos, Corfu, and Larissa.

Meanwhile, attica department stores—seen as a barometer for the sector—generated €231.9 million in turnover in 2024, an 8.8 percent increase year-on-year.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Στη ΔΕΘ ξανά εξαγγελίες για φοροελαφρύνσεις στις οικογένειες με δύο παιδιά

Στη ΔΕΘ ξανά εξαγγελίες για φοροελαφρύνσεις στις οικογένειες με δύο παιδιά

Αναδρομικά συνταξιούχων: Τα ποσά που δίνονται σήμερα, τι ώρα καταβάλλονται

Αναδρομικά συνταξιούχων: Τα ποσά που δίνονται σήμερα, τι ώρα καταβάλλονται

ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Ξεκινούν οι ενστάσεις - Όλη η διαδικασία

ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Ξεκινούν οι ενστάσεις - Όλη η διαδικασία

Συντάξεις Σεπτεμβρίου: Τι ώρα σήμερα η πληρωμή

Συντάξεις Σεπτεμβρίου: Τι ώρα σήμερα η πληρωμή

Ωνάσεια Σχολεία: Ξεκινούν οι αιτήσεις πρόσληψης για αναπληρωτές, οι ημερομηνίες

Ωνάσεια Σχολεία: Ξεκινούν οι αιτήσεις πρόσληψης για αναπληρωτές, οι ημερομηνίες

Υπουργική απόφαση: Ποια οχήματα απαλλάσσονται από τα τέλη κυκλοφορίας

Υπουργική απόφαση: Ποια οχήματα απαλλάσσονται από τα τέλη κυκλοφορίας

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Ξέρεις τι κερδίζει τον πελάτη πέρα από το τέλειο καλαμαράκι;

Ξέρεις τι κερδίζει τον πελάτη πέρα από το τέλειο καλαμαράκι;

Η υγειονομική τραγωδία στη Γάζα με αριθμούς

Η υγειονομική τραγωδία στη Γάζα με αριθμούς

Καστανή ή λευκή ζάχαρη: Ποια είναι καλύτερη για την υγεία;

Καστανή ή λευκή ζάχαρη: Ποια είναι καλύτερη για την υγεία;

Michelle Maros στο HS: «Κάθε δυσκολία στη ζωή είναι ένα μάθημα»

Michelle Maros στο HS: «Κάθε δυσκολία στη ζωή είναι ένα μάθημα»

6 αντιφλεγμονώδεις συνταγές που αξίζει να δοκιμάσετε

6 αντιφλεγμονώδεις συνταγές που αξίζει να δοκιμάσετε

Ειδικό ταμείο για τα αιολικά ζητά η WindEurope- «Κλειδί» για ενεργειακή ασφάλεια και επαναβιομηχάνιση

Ειδικό ταμείο για τα αιολικά ζητά η WindEurope- «Κλειδί» για ενεργειακή ασφάλεια και επαναβιομηχάνιση

Πώς οι Ευρωπαίοι καταναλωτές μπορούν να θωρακιστούν στη νέα αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας

Πώς οι Ευρωπαίοι καταναλωτές μπορούν να θωρακιστούν στη νέα αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας

Πανάκριβα θα πληρώνεται πια η ρευματοκλοπή - Βαρύς λογαριασμός για τους παραβάτες

Πανάκριβα θα πληρώνεται πια η ρευματοκλοπή - Βαρύς λογαριασμός για τους παραβάτες

Νέοι κανόνες στη χρήση ρεύματος: Τι αλλάζει στις χρεώσεις από το 2026

Νέοι κανόνες στη χρήση ρεύματος: Τι αλλάζει στις χρεώσεις από το 2026

Ισότιμη πρόσβαση στους ευρωπαϊκούς πόρους για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά ο εμπορικός κόσμος

Ισότιμη πρόσβαση στους ευρωπαϊκούς πόρους για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά ο εμπορικός κόσμος

Motor Oil: Κρίσιμες παρεμβάσεις στον Κώδικα ΕΣΦΑ για φθηνότερο φυσικό αέριο και ρεύμα

Motor Oil: Κρίσιμες παρεμβάσεις στον Κώδικα ΕΣΦΑ για φθηνότερο φυσικό αέριο και ρεύμα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Families Struggle Under Tax Burden as Promises Go Unfulfilled

Greek Families Struggle Under Tax Burden as Promises Go Unfulfilled

News In English
New Power Rules Aim to Ease Grid Strain in Greece

New Power Rules Aim to Ease Grid Strain in Greece

News In English
Greece Tightens Rules for Schengen Business Visas

Greece Tightens Rules for Schengen Business Visas

News In English
Greece Tightens Oversight of Crypto Exchanges and Wallet Providers

Greece Tightens Oversight of Crypto Exchanges and Wallet Providers

News In English

NETWORK

Έρευνα MIT: Σωματίδια σιδήρου και ιωδίου υπόσχονται λύση στην παγκόσμια ανεπάρκεια

Έρευνα MIT: Σωματίδια σιδήρου και ιωδίου υπόσχονται λύση στην παγκόσμια ανεπάρκεια

healthstat.gr
Michelle Maros στο HS: «Κάθε δυσκολία στη ζωή είναι ένα μάθημα»

Michelle Maros στο HS: «Κάθε δυσκολία στη ζωή είναι ένα μάθημα»

healthstat.gr
Pilates: Τα 8 αποδεδειγμένα οφέλη για την υγεία σας

Pilates: Τα 8 αποδεδειγμένα οφέλη για την υγεία σας

healthstat.gr
Δήμος Αθηναίων: Το Άλσος Χωροφυλακής θα παραμείνει κλειστό μέχρι νεωτέρας

Δήμος Αθηναίων: Το Άλσος Χωροφυλακής θα παραμείνει κλειστό μέχρι νεωτέρας

ienergeia.gr
ΔΟΑΕ: Κανονικά τα επίπεδα ραδιενέργειας κοντά στον πυρηνικό σταθμό του Κουρσκ

ΔΟΑΕ: Κανονικά τα επίπεδα ραδιενέργειας κοντά στον πυρηνικό σταθμό του Κουρσκ

ienergeia.gr
Πώς θα ξεφορτωθείτε τα μαύρα στίγματα στο πρόσωπο

Πώς θα ξεφορτωθείτε τα μαύρα στίγματα στο πρόσωπο

healthstat.gr
Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση επενδύει 116 εκατ. ευρώ σε 13 έργα για την αποκατάσταση των ωκεανών και των υδάτων

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση επενδύει 116 εκατ. ευρώ σε 13 έργα για την αποκατάσταση των ωκεανών και των υδάτων

ienergeia.gr
Κίνα: Μεγάλη αύξηση της παραγωγής ενέργειας με καύση άνθρακα, ταυτόχρονα νέο ρεκόρ της παραγωγής από ανανεώσιμες πηγές

Κίνα: Μεγάλη αύξηση της παραγωγής ενέργειας με καύση άνθρακα, ταυτόχρονα νέο ρεκόρ της παραγωγής από ανανεώσιμες πηγές

ienergeia.gr