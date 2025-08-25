Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Families Struggle Under Tax Burden as Promises Go Unfulfilled

Greek Families Struggle Under Tax Burden as Promises Go Unfulfilled
Figures from the OECD show that Greece remains among the most heavily taxed countries when it comes to families.

At the Thessaloniki International Fair this year, the Greek government is once again expected to promise tax breaks for families with two children. It is a pledge that has been made repeatedly in recent years, reflecting mounting political pressure around the cost of raising children. But international data suggest that such promises have done little to change the financial reality for most households.

Figures from the OECD show that Greece remains among the most heavily taxed countries when it comes to families. The organization’s annual study of the “tax wedge”—the share of labor costs consumed by taxes and social security contributions—places Greece in the fourth-highest position among all OECD members. The difference in tax burden between childless workers and those with two children is negligible: 39.3 percent versus 37.3 percent. Across the OECD, by contrast, families enjoy an average reduction of more than nine percentage points.

This means that Greek parents, despite the added cost of raising children, receive almost no meaningful tax relief. Only Costa Rica, Mexico, and Turkey fare worse, as none of them offer any distinction between households with and without children. In most other OECD countries, the approach is the opposite—families are granted significant fiscal support to ensure a higher level of disposable income.

Part of Greece’s problem lies in the structure of its tax system. With income brackets largely unchanged, rising wages automatically push workers into higher effective tax rates.

In 2024, the average tax burden rose by 2.6 percent, while real wages grew by just 1.7 percent, leaving households with less spending power. At the same time, the country still lags behind the rest of Europe in family support. A single-earner family with two children faces a tax wedge of 37.3 percent, compared to an OECD average of 25.7 percent. Even when both parents work, the figure climbs to 37.5 percent, still far above the OECD average of 29.5 percent.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Στη ΔΕΘ ξανά εξαγγελίες για φοροελαφρύνσεις στις οικογένειες με δύο παιδιά

Στη ΔΕΘ ξανά εξαγγελίες για φοροελαφρύνσεις στις οικογένειες με δύο παιδιά

Αναδρομικά συνταξιούχων: Τα ποσά που δίνονται σήμερα, τι ώρα καταβάλλονται

Αναδρομικά συνταξιούχων: Τα ποσά που δίνονται σήμερα, τι ώρα καταβάλλονται

ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Ξεκινούν οι ενστάσεις - Όλη η διαδικασία

ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Ξεκινούν οι ενστάσεις - Όλη η διαδικασία

Συντάξεις Σεπτεμβρίου: Τι ώρα σήμερα η πληρωμή

Συντάξεις Σεπτεμβρίου: Τι ώρα σήμερα η πληρωμή

Ωνάσεια Σχολεία: Ξεκινούν οι αιτήσεις πρόσληψης για αναπληρωτές, οι ημερομηνίες

Ωνάσεια Σχολεία: Ξεκινούν οι αιτήσεις πρόσληψης για αναπληρωτές, οι ημερομηνίες

Υπουργική απόφαση: Ποια οχήματα απαλλάσσονται από τα τέλη κυκλοφορίας

Υπουργική απόφαση: Ποια οχήματα απαλλάσσονται από τα τέλη κυκλοφορίας

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Το υψηλότερο τζακ ποτ στην ιστορία του ΤΖΟΚΕΡ δόθηκε

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Ξέρεις τι κερδίζει τον πελάτη πέρα από το τέλειο καλαμαράκι;

Ξέρεις τι κερδίζει τον πελάτη πέρα από το τέλειο καλαμαράκι;

Η υγειονομική τραγωδία στη Γάζα με αριθμούς

Η υγειονομική τραγωδία στη Γάζα με αριθμούς

Καστανή ή λευκή ζάχαρη: Ποια είναι καλύτερη για την υγεία;

Καστανή ή λευκή ζάχαρη: Ποια είναι καλύτερη για την υγεία;

Michelle Maros στο HS: «Κάθε δυσκολία στη ζωή είναι ένα μάθημα»

Michelle Maros στο HS: «Κάθε δυσκολία στη ζωή είναι ένα μάθημα»

6 αντιφλεγμονώδεις συνταγές που αξίζει να δοκιμάσετε

6 αντιφλεγμονώδεις συνταγές που αξίζει να δοκιμάσετε

Ειδικό ταμείο για τα αιολικά ζητά η WindEurope- «Κλειδί» για ενεργειακή ασφάλεια και επαναβιομηχάνιση

Ειδικό ταμείο για τα αιολικά ζητά η WindEurope- «Κλειδί» για ενεργειακή ασφάλεια και επαναβιομηχάνιση

Πώς οι Ευρωπαίοι καταναλωτές μπορούν να θωρακιστούν στη νέα αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας

Πώς οι Ευρωπαίοι καταναλωτές μπορούν να θωρακιστούν στη νέα αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας

Πανάκριβα θα πληρώνεται πια η ρευματοκλοπή - Βαρύς λογαριασμός για τους παραβάτες

Πανάκριβα θα πληρώνεται πια η ρευματοκλοπή - Βαρύς λογαριασμός για τους παραβάτες

Νέοι κανόνες στη χρήση ρεύματος: Τι αλλάζει στις χρεώσεις από το 2026

Νέοι κανόνες στη χρήση ρεύματος: Τι αλλάζει στις χρεώσεις από το 2026

Ισότιμη πρόσβαση στους ευρωπαϊκούς πόρους για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά ο εμπορικός κόσμος

Ισότιμη πρόσβαση στους ευρωπαϊκούς πόρους για πράσινη μετάβαση ζητά ο εμπορικός κόσμος

Motor Oil: Κρίσιμες παρεμβάσεις στον Κώδικα ΕΣΦΑ για φθηνότερο φυσικό αέριο και ρεύμα

Motor Oil: Κρίσιμες παρεμβάσεις στον Κώδικα ΕΣΦΑ για φθηνότερο φυσικό αέριο και ρεύμα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Luxury Goods Market in Greece Slows in 2025, but Investments Press Ahead

Luxury Goods Market in Greece Slows in 2025, but Investments Press Ahead

News In English
New Power Rules Aim to Ease Grid Strain in Greece

New Power Rules Aim to Ease Grid Strain in Greece

News In English
Greece Tightens Rules for Schengen Business Visas

Greece Tightens Rules for Schengen Business Visas

News In English
Greece Tightens Oversight of Crypto Exchanges and Wallet Providers

Greece Tightens Oversight of Crypto Exchanges and Wallet Providers

News In English

NETWORK

Michelle Maros στο HS: «Κάθε δυσκολία στη ζωή είναι ένα μάθημα»

Michelle Maros στο HS: «Κάθε δυσκολία στη ζωή είναι ένα μάθημα»

healthstat.gr
Κίνα: Μεγάλη αύξηση της παραγωγής ενέργειας με καύση άνθρακα, ταυτόχρονα νέο ρεκόρ της παραγωγής από ανανεώσιμες πηγές

Κίνα: Μεγάλη αύξηση της παραγωγής ενέργειας με καύση άνθρακα, ταυτόχρονα νέο ρεκόρ της παραγωγής από ανανεώσιμες πηγές

ienergeia.gr
Pilates: Τα 8 αποδεδειγμένα οφέλη για την υγεία σας

Pilates: Τα 8 αποδεδειγμένα οφέλη για την υγεία σας

healthstat.gr
Πώς θα ξεφορτωθείτε τα μαύρα στίγματα στο πρόσωπο

Πώς θα ξεφορτωθείτε τα μαύρα στίγματα στο πρόσωπο

healthstat.gr
Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση επενδύει 116 εκατ. ευρώ σε 13 έργα για την αποκατάσταση των ωκεανών και των υδάτων

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση επενδύει 116 εκατ. ευρώ σε 13 έργα για την αποκατάσταση των ωκεανών και των υδάτων

ienergeia.gr
ΔΟΑΕ: Κανονικά τα επίπεδα ραδιενέργειας κοντά στον πυρηνικό σταθμό του Κουρσκ

ΔΟΑΕ: Κανονικά τα επίπεδα ραδιενέργειας κοντά στον πυρηνικό σταθμό του Κουρσκ

ienergeia.gr
Δήμος Αθηναίων: Το Άλσος Χωροφυλακής θα παραμείνει κλειστό μέχρι νεωτέρας

Δήμος Αθηναίων: Το Άλσος Χωροφυλακής θα παραμείνει κλειστό μέχρι νεωτέρας

ienergeia.gr
Έρευνα MIT: Σωματίδια σιδήρου και ιωδίου υπόσχονται λύση στην παγκόσμια ανεπάρκεια

Έρευνα MIT: Σωματίδια σιδήρου και ιωδίου υπόσχονται λύση στην παγκόσμια ανεπάρκεια

healthstat.gr