Billionaire Fintech Founder Tom Greenwood in Critical Condition After Serious Accident in Mykonos

He was initially rushed to the local health center in Mykonos, where his condition worsened and he suffered a heart attack while doctors tried to stabilize him.

Billionaire fintech entrepreneur Tom Greenwood, founder and CEO of the London-based company Volt, is in critical condition after a serious road accident on the Greek island of Mykonos. Greenwood, who also heads the firm Velocity, was riding a quad bike on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed, suffering multiple fractures from the waist down.

He was initially rushed to the local health center in Mykonos, where his condition worsened and he suffered a heart attack while doctors tried to stabilize him. His private insurance arranged for a helicopter airlift, but the crew refused to take him after assessing that he was too unstable to survive the flight. Instead, Greece’s national emergency services arranged a specialized medical aircraft, which transported him late on Wednesday to the General State Hospital of Nikaia in Athens. He underwent several hours of surgery that lasted into the early hours of Thursday morning. Doctors have since described his condition as stable but very serious, and he remains in intensive care.

Greenwood’s partner, who was with him at the time of the crash, initiated the first attempt to have him evacuated privately. According to Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, the private medical crew that arrived on the island concluded that his chances of surviving the transfer were slim, reportedly saying, “this patient will die.” Georgiadis later revealed that Greenwood had to be resuscitated twice during the eventual flight to Athens. Speaking on Greek television, the minister added that Greenwood’s son in London had expressed gratitude for the treatment provided by Greece’s public health system.

Tom Greenwood, 50, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s leading voices in digital banking. He founded Volt in London in 2019, and within just a few years the company established itself as a key player in open banking, specializing in real-time payments and transactions across Europe.

